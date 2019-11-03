India vs Bangladesh

​​​​​​​Bangladesh beat India for the first time in a T20 International as the Tigers pulled off a seven-wicket win in New Delhi.

India were restricted to 148-6 batting first, before Mushfiqur Rahim blasted an unbeaten 60 from 43 balls to fire Bangladesh to a historic victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to chase, India found the going tough as Rohit Sharma (9) and KL Rahul (15) fell cheaply to leave them 36-2 in the seventh over.

Shreyas Iyer cleared the ropes twice in a breezy 22 off 13 balls before becoming Aminul Islam's (2-22) second victim.

Shikhar Dhawan (41) and Rishabh Pant (27) both made starts but were run out and dismissed by Shafiul Islam (2-36) respectively, with Shivam Dube caught and bowled by Afif Hossain (1-11) for one in between.

Krunal Pandya (15no off 8) and Washington Sundar (14no off 5) provided the hosts with a late lower-order boost but it wasn't to be enough.

Deepak Chahar (1-24) removed Bangladesh openers Liton Das (7) and Mohammad Naim (26) to leave the tourists 54-2 in the eighth over, but Rahim and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35) shared a stand of 60 for the third wicket.

When Sarkar was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed (1-37), Bangladesh still required 35 to win from the final three overs.

But Rahim hit four successive boundaries off Ahmed in the penultimate over before captain Mahmudullah (15no off 7) ended the contest with a six as Bangladesh clinched victory with three balls to spare.