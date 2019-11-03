Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

148-6
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

154-3

Bangladesh win by 7 wickets

India vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh beat India in a T20 international for the first time

Mushfiqur Rahim smashes unbeaten 60 from 43 balls to steer Bangladesh to victory

Mushfiqur Rahim hit eight boundaries and one six in a match-winning 60 not out for Bangladesh

​​​​​​​Bangladesh beat India for the first time in a T20 International as the Tigers pulled off a seven-wicket win in New Delhi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

India were restricted to 148-6 batting first, before Mushfiqur Rahim blasted an unbeaten 60 from 43 balls to fire Bangladesh to a historic victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to chase, India found the going tough as Rohit Sharma (9) and KL Rahul (15) fell cheaply to leave them 36-2 in the seventh over.

Shreyas Iyer cleared the ropes twice in a breezy 22 off 13 balls before becoming Aminul Islam's (2-22) second victim.

Shikhar Dhawan (41) and Rishabh Pant (27) both made starts but were run out and dismissed by Shafiul Islam (2-36) respectively, with Shivam Dube caught and bowled by Afif Hossain (1-11) for one in between.

Krunal Pandya (15no off 8) and Washington Sundar (14no off 5) provided the hosts with a late lower-order boost but it wasn't to be enough.

Deepak Chahar (1-24) removed Bangladesh openers Liton Das (7) and Mohammad Naim (26) to leave the tourists 54-2 in the eighth over, but Rahim and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35) shared a stand of 60 for the third wicket.

When Sarkar was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed (1-37), Bangladesh still required 35 to win from the final three overs.

But Rahim hit four successive boundaries off Ahmed in the penultimate over before captain Mahmudullah (15no off 7) ended the contest with a six as Bangladesh clinched victory with three balls to spare.

Match Details

Date
3rd Nov 2019
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Umpires
C K Nandan, N N Menon
TV Umpire
C Shamsuddin
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L.K. Das c Rahul b Chahar 7
M.N. Sheikh c Dhawan b Chahal 26
S. Sarkar b Ahmed 39
M. Rahim Not out 60
M. Mahmudullah Not out 15
Extras 4w, 3lb 7
Total 19.3 Overs 154 - 3
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D.L. Chahar 3 0 24 1
W. Sundar 4 0 25 0
K.K. Ahmed 4 0 37 1
Chahal 4 0 24 1
K.H. Pandya 4 0 32 0
S. Dube 0.3 0 9 0
Full Bowling Card

