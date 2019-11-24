India vs Bangladesh

Umesh Yadav bagged a five-wicket haul as India took less than an hour on day three to bulldoze Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the day-night Test for a 2-0 series sweep.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Having barely managed to avoid a defeat inside two days, Bangladesh resumed on 152-6, hoping to score another 89 runs to avoid a second successive innings defeat.

But once Mushfiqur Rahim fell for 74, the highest by a Bangladesh batsman in the one-sided match, the game was effectively over for them as India recorded their fourth innings win in a row.

Bangladesh, skittled for 106 in the first innings, managed 195 in the second as India registered their 12th consecutive home series victory to consolidate their lead in the World Test Championship points table.

Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on Saturday with a hamstring injury, did not come out to bat for Bangladesh.

Umesh claimed 5-53, while Ishant Sharma - who bagged both the man-of-the-match and player-of-the-series awards - returned 4-56 to go with his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India captain Virat Kohli singled out his pace attack for their sizzling form.

"These guys can take wickets on any surface, be it at home or away," Kohli said. "They are very hungry and at the top of their game."

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque, who bagged a pair, said: "It's very disappointing for everyone including me, we have to learn from this.

"I think the pink ball is different when it's a new ball and it was a little bit challenging."