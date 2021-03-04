India vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 78 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- N N Menon, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|Z. Crawley
|c Siraj b Patel
|9
|D.P. Sibley
|b Patel
|2
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|28
|J.E. Root
|lbw Siraj
|5
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|28
|Extras
|1nb, 5lb
|6
|Total
|27.3 Overs
|78 - 3
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Sharma
|7
|2
|18
|0
|M. Siraj
|6.5
|0
|25
|1
|A.R. Patel
|9
|3
|21
|2
|Ashwin
|4
|2
|8
|0