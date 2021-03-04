Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

India

 
In Play
Badge

England

78-3  (27.3 ov)

England are 78 for 3

India vs England

India vs England LIVE!

Text commentary from the fourth and final Test between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Match Details

Date
4th - 8th Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
N N Menon, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Z. Crawley c Siraj b Patel 9
D.P. Sibley b Patel 2
J.M. Bairstow Not out 28
J.E. Root lbw Siraj 5
B.A. Stokes Not out 28
Extras 1nb, 5lb 6
Total 27.3 Overs 78 - 3
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 7 2 18 0
M. Siraj 6.5 0 25 1
A.R. Patel 9 3 21 2
Ashwin 4 2 8 0
Full Bowling Card