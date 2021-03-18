Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
India
185-8
Result
England
177-8
India win by 8 runs
India vs England
|England 1st
|177-8 (20.0 ov)
|India 1st
|185-8 (20.0 ov)
|India win by 8 runs
England 1st Innings177-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Yadav b Pandya
|40
|27
|6
|1
|148.15
|J.C. Buttler
|c Rahul b Kumar
|9
|6
|0
|1
|150.00
|D.J. Malan
|b Chahar
|14
|17
|0
|1
|82.35
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Sundar b Chahar
|25
|19
|2
|1
|131.58
|B.A. Stokes
|c Yadav b Thakur
|46
|23
|4
|3
|200.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Sundar b Thakur
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|S.M. Curran
|b Pandya
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|C.J. Jordan
|c Pandya b Thakur
|12
|9
|1
|0
|133.33
|J.C. Archer
|Not out
|18
|8
|2
|1
|225.00
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|177
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Buttler 2.5ov
- 60 Malan 7.5ov
- 66 Roy 8.5ov
- 131 Bairstow 14.5ov
- 140 Stokes 16.1ov
- 140 Morgan 16.2ov
- 153 Curran 17.6ov
- 177 Jordan 19.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|4
|1
|30
|1
|7.50
|H.H. Pandya
|4
|0
|16
|2
|4.00
|S.N. Thakur
|4
|0
|42
|3
|10.50
|W. Sundar
|4
|0
|52
|0
|13.00
|R.D. Chahar
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
India 1st Innings185-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c&b Archer
|12
|12
|1
|1
|100.00
|K.L. Rahul
|c Archer b Stokes
|14
|17
|2
|0
|82.35
|S.A. Yadav
|c Malan b Curran
|57
|31
|6
|3
|183.87
|V. Kohli (c)
|s Buttler b Rashid
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|R.R. Pant
|b Archer
|30
|23
|4
|0
|130.43
|S.S. Iyer
|c Malan b Archer
|37
|18
|5
|1
|205.56
|H.H. Pandya
|c Stokes b Wood
|11
|8
|0
|1
|137.50
|S.N. Thakur
|Not out
|10
|4
|2
|0
|250.00
|W. Sundar
|c Rashid b Archer
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200.00
|B. Kumar
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|4w, 5lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|185
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Sharma 3.4ov
- 63 Rahul 7.4ov
- 70 Kohli 8.4ov
- 110 Yadav 13.2ov
- 144 Pant 16.2ov
- 170 Pandya 18.5ov
- 174 Iyer 19.1ov
- 179 Sundar 19.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Rashid
|4
|1
|39
|1
|9.75
|J.C. Archer
|4
|0
|33
|4
|8.25
|Wood
|4
|1
|25
|1
|6.25
|Jordan
|4
|0
|41
|0
|10.25
|Stokes
|3
|0
|26
|1
|8.67
|S.M. Curran
|1
|0
|16
|1
|16.00
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary