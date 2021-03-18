Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

185-8

Result
Badge

England

177-8

India win by 8 runs

India vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 177-8 (20.0 ov)
India 1st 185-8 (20.0 ov)
India win by 8 runs

England 1st Innings177-8

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Yadav b Pandya 40 27 6 1 148.15
J.C. Buttler c Rahul b Kumar 9 6 0 1 150.00
D.J. Malan b Chahar 14 17 0 1 82.35
J.M. Bairstow c Sundar b Chahar 25 19 2 1 131.58
B.A. Stokes c Yadav b Thakur 46 23 4 3 200.00
E.J.G. Morgan (c) c Sundar b Thakur 4 6 0 0 66.67
S.M. Curran b Pandya 3 5 0 0 60.00
C.J. Jordan c Pandya b Thakur 12 9 1 0 133.33
J.C. Archer Not out 18 8 2 1 225.00
A.U. Rashid Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 20.0 Overs, 8 wkts 177
Fall of Wickets

  1. 15 Buttler 2.5ov
  2. 60 Malan 7.5ov
  3. 66 Roy 8.5ov
  4. 131 Bairstow 14.5ov
  5. 140 Stokes 16.1ov
  6. 140 Morgan 16.2ov
  7. 153 Curran 17.6ov
  8. 177 Jordan 19.5ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 4 1 30 1 7.50
H.H. Pandya 4 0 16 2 4.00
S.N. Thakur 4 0 42 3 10.50
W. Sundar 4 0 52 0 13.00
R.D. Chahar 4 0 35 2 8.75

India 1st Innings185-8

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma c&b Archer 12 12 1 1 100.00
K.L. Rahul c Archer b Stokes 14 17 2 0 82.35
S.A. Yadav c Malan b Curran 57 31 6 3 183.87
V. Kohli (c) s Buttler b Rashid 1 5 0 0 20.00
R.R. Pant b Archer 30 23 4 0 130.43
S.S. Iyer c Malan b Archer 37 18 5 1 205.56
H.H. Pandya c Stokes b Wood 11 8 0 1 137.50
S.N. Thakur Not out 10 4 2 0 250.00
W. Sundar c Rashid b Archer 4 2 1 0 200.00
B. Kumar Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 4w, 5lb 9
Total 20.0 Overs, 8 wkts 185
Fall of Wickets

  1. 21 Sharma 3.4ov
  2. 63 Rahul 7.4ov
  3. 70 Kohli 8.4ov
  4. 110 Yadav 13.2ov
  5. 144 Pant 16.2ov
  6. 170 Pandya 18.5ov
  7. 174 Iyer 19.1ov
  8. 179 Sundar 19.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Rashid 4 1 39 1 9.75
J.C. Archer 4 0 33 4 8.25
Wood 4 1 25 1 6.25
Jordan 4 0 41 0 10.25
Stokes 3 0 26 1 8.67
S.M. Curran 1 0 16 1 16.00

Match Details

Date
18th Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
TV Umpire
V K Sharma
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary