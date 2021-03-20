Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

224-2 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

98-1

England need 127 runs to win from 10.5 overs

India vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 98-1 (9.1 ov)
India 1st 224-2 (20.0 ov)
England need 127 runs to win from 10.5 overs

England 1st Innings98-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy b Kumar 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.C. Buttler Not out 43 23 2 4 186.96
D.J. Malan Not out 46 30 7 1 153.33
Extras 4w, 5lb 9
Total 9.1 Overs, 1 wkts 98
To Bat: 
J.M. Bairstow,
E.J.G. Morgan,
B.A. Stokes,
S.M. Curran,
J.C. Archer,
C.J. Jordan,
A.U. Rashid,
M.A. Wood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Roy 0.2ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 2 0 6 1 3.00
H.H. Pandya 2 0 27 0 13.50
W. Sundar 1 0 13 0 13.00
S.N. Thakur 2 0 19 0 9.50
T. Natarajan 1 0 7 0 7.00
R.D. Chahar 1 0 14 0 14.00

India 1st Innings224-2

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma b Stokes 64 34 4 5 188.24
V. Kohli (c) Not out 80 52 7 2 153.85
S.A. Yadav c Roy b Rashid 32 17 3 2 188.24
H.H. Pandya Not out 39 17 4 2 229.41
Extras 6w, 3lb 9
Total 20.0 Overs, 2 wkts 224
To Bat: 
R.R. Pant,
S.S. Iyer,
S.N. Thakur,
W. Sundar,
B. Kumar,
R.D. Chahar,
T. Natarajan

Fall of Wickets

  1. 94 Sharma 8.6ov
  2. 143 Yadav 13.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Rashid 4 0 31 1 7.75
J.C. Archer 4 0 43 0 10.75
Wood 4 0 53 0 13.25
Jordan 4 0 57 0 14.25
S.M. Curran 1 0 11 0 11.00
Stokes 3 0 26 1 8.67

Match Details

Date
20th Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
TV Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
V K Sharma

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 20, 2021 4:14pm

  •  

    9.2

    Wide Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    9.1

    SIX! Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner short, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    8.5

    Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    8.4

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Wide Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    8.3

    Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    8.2

    Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    8.1

    Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Slower ball yorker, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.

  •  

    7.6

    SIX! Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    7.4

    Rahul Chahar to Dawid Malan. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    7.3

    Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.

  •  

    7.2

    SIX! Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Rahul Chahar to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.

  •  

    6.6

    Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    6.5

    Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    6.4

    Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    6.3

    FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    5.6

    T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    5.5

    T Natarajan to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    5.4

    T Natarajan to Jos Buttler. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    5.3

    T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Excellent cover-drive from Dawid Malan.

  •  

    5.1

    T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    4.6

    Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    4.5

    Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    4.4

    Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.

  •  

    4.1

    SIX! Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    3.5

    Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Excellent placement! Buttler slams it hard over the infield for a boundary.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Washington Sundar to Dawid Malan. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.

  •  

    3.1

    Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    2.6

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    2.3

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.

  •  

    2.2

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    2.1

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    1.6

    Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant. 18 coming from Pandya's first over.

  •  

    1.6

    Wide Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    1.5

    Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Natarajan.

  •  

    1.4

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.3

    SIX! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Wide Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    1.1

    Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to second slip for no runs, shy attempt by Sharma.

  •  

    0.6

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.

  •  

    0.5

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    0.4

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.

  •  

    0.3

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.

  • 0.2

    OUT! Bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed. Knocked him down! Roy departs for a duck. Great start for team India.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sundar.

Full Commentary