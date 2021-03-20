Cricket Match
India
224-2 (20.0 ov)
England
98-1
India vs England
|England 1st
|98-1 (9.1 ov)
|India 1st
|224-2 (20.0 ov)
|England need 127 runs to win from 10.5 overs
England 1st Innings98-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Kumar
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|43
|23
|2
|4
|186.96
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|46
|30
|7
|1
|153.33
|Extras
|4w, 5lb
|9
|Total
|9.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|98
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Roy 0.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3.00
|H.H. Pandya
|2
|0
|27
|0
|13.50
|W. Sundar
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|S.N. Thakur
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|T. Natarajan
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|R.D. Chahar
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
India 1st Innings224-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|b Stokes
|64
|34
|4
|5
|188.24
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|80
|52
|7
|2
|153.85
|S.A. Yadav
|c Roy b Rashid
|32
|17
|3
|2
|188.24
|H.H. Pandya
|Not out
|39
|17
|4
|2
|229.41
|Extras
|6w, 3lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|224
Fall of Wickets
- 94 Sharma 8.6ov
- 143 Yadav 13.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Rashid
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|J.C. Archer
|4
|0
|43
|0
|10.75
|Wood
|4
|0
|53
|0
|13.25
|Jordan
|4
|0
|57
|0
|14.25
|S.M. Curran
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|Stokes
|3
|0
|26
|1
|8.67
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- V K Sharma
Live Commentary
9.2
Wide Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
9.1
SIX! Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner short, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
8.6
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
8.5
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
Wide Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Slower ball yorker, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
SIX! Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
Rahul Chahar to Dawid Malan. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.
-
SIX! Rahul Chahar to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
Rahul Chahar to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
T Natarajan to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
T Natarajan to Jos Buttler. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
FOUR! T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Excellent cover-drive from Dawid Malan.
-
T Natarajan to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.
-
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.
-
SIX! Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
FOUR! Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Excellent placement! Buttler slams it hard over the infield for a boundary.
-
FOUR! Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
Washington Sundar to Dawid Malan. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant. 18 coming from Pandya's first over.
-
Wide Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Natarajan.
-
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
Wide Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to second slip for no runs, shy attempt by Sharma.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Natarajan.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dawid Malan. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.
-
OUT! Bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed. Knocked him down! Roy departs for a duck. Great start for team India.
-
NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sundar.