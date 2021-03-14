Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

131-3

In Play
Badge

England

164-6  (20.0 ov)

India need 34 runs to win from 6.1 overs

India vs England

SUMMARY
India 1st 131-3 (13.5 ov)
England 1st 164-6 (20.0 ov)
India need 34 runs to win from 6.1 overs

India 1st Innings131-3

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul c Buttler b Curran 0 6 0 0 0.00
I.P.K.P. Kishan lbw Rashid 56 32 5 4 175.00
V. Kohli (c) Not out 46 33 3 1 139.39
R.R. Pant c Bairstow b Jordan 26 13 2 2 200.00
S.S. Iyer Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1nb, 1w, 1lb 3
Total 13.5 Overs, 3 wkts 131
To Bat: 
S.S. Iyer,
S.A. Yadav,
H.H. Pandya,
W. Sundar,
S.N. Thakur,
B. Kumar
Y.S. Chahal

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Rahul 0.6ov
  2. 94 Kishan 9.6ov
  3. 130 Pant 13.4ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.M. Curran 4 1 22 1 5.50
J.C. Archer 3 0 17 0 5.67
Jordan 1.3 0 23 0 15.33
T.K. Curran 1 0 16 0 16.00
Stokes 1 0 17 0 17.00
Rashid 3 0 34 1 11.33

England 1st Innings164-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Kumar b Sundar 46 35 4 2 131.43
J.C. Buttler lbw Kumar 0 1 0 0 0.00
D.J. Malan lbw Chahal 24 23 4 0 104.35
J.M. Bairstow c Yadav b Sundar 20 15 1 1 133.33
E.J.G. Morgan (c) c Pant b Thakur 28 20 4 0 140.00
B.A. Stokes c Pandya b Thakur 24 21 1 0 114.29
S.M. Curran Not out 6 5 1 0 120.00
C.J. Jordan Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 5w, 1b, 1 16
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 164
To Bat: 
C.J. Jordan,
T.K. Curran,
J.C. Archer
A.U. Rashid

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Buttler 0.3ov
  2. 64 Malan 8.2ov
  3. 91 Roy 11.1ov
  4. 119 Bairstow 13.5ov
  5. 142 Morgan 17.1ov
  6. 160 Stokes 19.4ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 4 0 28 1 7.00
W. Sundar 4 0 29 2 7.25
S.N. Thakur 4 0 29 2 7.25
H.H. Pandya 4 0 33 0 8.25
Chahal 4 0 34 1 8.50

Match Details

Date
14th Mar 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
A K Chaudhary, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
TV Umpire
V K Sharma
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 14, 2021 4:39pm

  •  

    13.5

    Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.

  • 13.4

    OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Bairstow.

  •  

    13.3

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    12.6

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    12.4

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Archer, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    12.3

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    12.2

    Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    12.1

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    11.6

    APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy, stumping missed by Buttler, mis-fielded by Buttler, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    11.5

    Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    11.4

    Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    11.3

    Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    11.2

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Rishabh Pant makes a lovely shot over the fence for a maximum.

  •  

    11.1

    Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    10.6

    Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    10.5

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    10.4

    Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    10.3

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    10.2

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    10.1

    Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, down leg side down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  • 9.6

    OUT! L.B.W. Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad. Up goes the finger! England gets the much-needed breakthrough. Ishan departs for a well made 56.

  •  

    9.5

    Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    9.4

    Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    9.3

    Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    9.2

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Back to back maximum! Ishan brings up his maiden T20I fifty. He gets a loud cheer from the crowd.

  •  

    9.1

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    8.5

    Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Wide Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.4

    Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    8.3

    Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit body to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.1

    Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    7.6

    Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    7.5

    Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    7.4

    Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Stokes.

  •  

    7.3

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Gorgeous shot! Ishan bends his knee and sweeps it sweetly to the ropes.

  •  

    7.2

    Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    6.6

    Ben Stokes to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    6.5

    SIX! Ben Stokes to Ishan Kishan. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Ben Stokes to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    6.3

    Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    6.2

    FREE HIT. SIX! Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs.

  •  

    6.2

    No ball Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to point and it was a no ball, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    6.1

    Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Glorious shot! Ishan was smacking it all around the ground. 50 up for India with this boundary.

  •  

    5.5

    Tom Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    5.4

    Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    5.1

    SIX! Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Malan.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Beautiful shot! Kohli seems to be in delicate touch today.

  •  

    4.4

    Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Roy, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    4.3

    Chris Jordan to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    4.2

    Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    4.1

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs, dropped catch by Buttler.

Full Commentary