Cricket Match
India
131-3
England
164-6 (20.0 ov)
India vs England
|India 1st
|131-3 (13.5 ov)
|England 1st
|164-6 (20.0 ov)
|India need 34 runs to win from 6.1 overs
India 1st Innings131-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|c Buttler b Curran
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|lbw Rashid
|56
|32
|5
|4
|175.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|46
|33
|3
|1
|139.39
|R.R. Pant
|c Bairstow b Jordan
|26
|13
|2
|2
|200.00
|S.S. Iyer
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|13.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|131
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Rahul 0.6ov
- 94 Kishan 9.6ov
- 130 Pant 13.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|4
|1
|22
|1
|5.50
|J.C. Archer
|3
|0
|17
|0
|5.67
|Jordan
|1.3
|0
|23
|0
|15.33
|T.K. Curran
|1
|0
|16
|0
|16.00
|Stokes
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|Rashid
|3
|0
|34
|1
|11.33
England 1st Innings164-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Kumar b Sundar
|46
|35
|4
|2
|131.43
|J.C. Buttler
|lbw Kumar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.J. Malan
|lbw Chahal
|24
|23
|4
|0
|104.35
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Yadav b Sundar
|20
|15
|1
|1
|133.33
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Pant b Thakur
|28
|20
|4
|0
|140.00
|B.A. Stokes
|c Pandya b Thakur
|24
|21
|1
|0
|114.29
|S.M. Curran
|Not out
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5w, 1b, 1
|16
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|164
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Buttler 0.3ov
- 64 Malan 8.2ov
- 91 Roy 11.1ov
- 119 Bairstow 13.5ov
- 142 Morgan 17.1ov
- 160 Stokes 19.4ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|W. Sundar
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|S.N. Thakur
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|H.H. Pandya
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|Chahal
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Mar 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
13.5
Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
13.4
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Bairstow.
-
13.3
SIX! Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
13.2
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.1
Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
12.6
FOUR! Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
12.5
Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.4
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Archer, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.3
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
12.2
Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
12.1
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
11.6
APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy, stumping missed by Buttler, mis-fielded by Buttler, appeal made for Run Out.
-
11.5
Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.4
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
11.3
Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
11.2
SIX! Adil Rashid to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Rishabh Pant makes a lovely shot over the fence for a maximum.
-
11.1
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
10.6
Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
10.5
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
10.4
Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
10.3
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Morgan, fielded by Roy.
-
10.2
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
10.1
Sam Curran to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, down leg side down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
9.6
OUT! L.B.W. Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad. Up goes the finger! England gets the much-needed breakthrough. Ishan departs for a well made 56.
-
9.5
Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
9.4
Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.3
Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
9.2
SIX! Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Back to back maximum! Ishan brings up his maiden T20I fifty. He gets a loud cheer from the crowd.
-
9.1
SIX! Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
8.6
Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
8.5
Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
-
8.5
Wide Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.4
Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
8.3
Jofra Archer to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
8.2
Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.1
Jofra Archer to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
7.6
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
7.5
Adil Rashid to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
7.4
Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Stokes.
-
7.3
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Gorgeous shot! Ishan bends his knee and sweeps it sweetly to the ropes.
-
7.2
Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
7.1
Adil Rashid to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
6.6
Ben Stokes to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
6.5
SIX! Ben Stokes to Ishan Kishan. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
6.4
Ben Stokes to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
6.3
Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
6.2
FREE HIT. SIX! Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs.
-
6.2
No ball Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to point and it was a no ball, fielded by Roy.
-
6.1
Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.6
FOUR! Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Glorious shot! Ishan was smacking it all around the ground. 50 up for India with this boundary.
-
5.5
Tom Curran to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
5.4
Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
5.3
FOUR! Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
5.1
SIX! Tom Curran to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
4.6
Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Malan.
-
4.5
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Beautiful shot! Kohli seems to be in delicate touch today.
-
4.4
Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Roy, fielded by Curran.
-
4.3
Chris Jordan to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
4.2
Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
4.1
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs, dropped catch by Buttler.