Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries as India racked up 649-9 declared against Windies on day two of the first Test before reducing the beleaguered tourists to 94-6 in Rajkot.

Kohli (139) hit his 24th Test ton - taking him above Virender Sehwag and up to outright fourth on India's all-time list - while Jadeja (100no) struck his first as the hosts built on the debut hundred from teenager Prithvi Shaw on day one and recorded their highest Test score against Windies.

The tourists, wearied by spending almost 150 overs in the field, then crumbled, with Mohammed Shami (2-11) ousting openers Kraigg Brathwaite (2) and Kieran Powell (1) and Jadeja seizing a wicket and a run out as Windies closed 555 runs behind with only four wickets intact.

Rishabh Pant (92) had earlier missed out on becoming the fourth centurion of the India innings and recording back-to-back hundreds following his 114 against England at The Oval in September.

But the wicketkeeper-batsman did provide royal entertainment with eight fours and four sixes in his 84-ball knock before he fell to leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who ended with figures of 4-217 from 54 overs.

Kohli called his side in a ball after Jadeja completed his maiden Test ton against a Windies attack missing Kemar Roach due to a family bereavement and captain Jason Holder through an ankle injury.

Windies started their innings after tea, with stand-in skipper Brathwaite back in the shed from the 10th ball he faced as Shami clattered his off stump, a wicket that triggered an alarming collapse.

Roston Chase (27no) and Keemo Paul (13no) will begin proceedings on Saturday, with their unbroken seventh-wicket stand having reached 20.