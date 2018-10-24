Virat Kohli has become the fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs after breaking the record of fellow Indian Sachin Tendulkar during a thrilling tied game against Windies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old passed the mark in his 205th innings - smashing the previous best of 259 set by Tendulkar against Australia in Indore in 2001 - en route to an unbeaten 157 from 129 deliveries as India posted 321-6, Aambati Rayudu contributing 73.

However, Shai Hope (123no) smashed the final ball of the match, bowled by Umesh Yadav, for four to take Windies on to 321-7 following a thrilling finish to the second game of the five-match series.

Hope and Shimron Hetmyer (94) had steered Windies to 221-3 in the 32nd over and although India's attack dragged the game back - the tourists required only 66 with 12 overs remaining - Hope thumped Umesh's last delivery through point to ensure the spoils were shared.

Kohli began his 213th ODI needing 81 runs for 10,000, having struck 140 in Sunday's series opener in Guwahati, which India won by eight wickets, and moved to the milestone with a single off Ashley Nurse before reaching three figures from 106 balls by thrashing Marlon Samuels over cover.

Kohli's back-to-back ODI tons have taken him to 37 in total, second to Tendulkar's 49, while he is averaging a whopping 149.42 in the format in 2018, with 1,046 runs, five centuries and three fifties in 11 innings.

Kohli passed 1,000 ODI runs for 2018 - the second player to do so, after England's Jonny Bairstow - when he launched Windies seamer Obed McCoy down the ground for one of his four sixes.

Windies could have removed Kohli for 44 but captain Jason Holder dropped a chance off the bowling of McCoy running towards the long-off boundary.

Kohli cashed in to record his third-highest score in ODIs, after his 183 against Pakistan in Dhaka in 2012 and unbeaten 160 against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year.

Kohli is the 13th man to score 10,000 ODI runs, after countrymen Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, Sri Lankan quartet Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan, Australia's Ricky Ponting, South Africa's Jacques Kallis, Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq and Windies' Brian Lara.

