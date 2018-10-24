Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

321-6
Result
Badge

W Indies

321-7

Match Tied

India vs W Indies

Virat Kohli fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs, beats Sachin Tendulkar's record in India's tie with Windies

Kohli passes milestone and scores 37th ODI ton, before Shai Hope earns Windies a thrilling tie with a final-ball boundary

Virat Kohli is the fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in his 205th innings

Virat Kohli has become the fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs after breaking the record of fellow Indian Sachin Tendulkar during a thrilling tied game against Windies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old passed the mark in his 205th innings - smashing the previous best of 259 set by Tendulkar against Australia in Indore in 2001 - en route to an unbeaten 157 from 129 deliveries as India posted 321-6, Aambati Rayudu contributing 73.

However, Shai Hope (123no) smashed the final ball of the match, bowled by Umesh Yadav, for four to take Windies on to 321-7 following a thrilling finish to the second game of the five-match series.

SCORECARD | BALL-BY-BALL COMMENTARY

Hope and Shimron Hetmyer (94) had steered Windies to 221-3 in the 32nd over and although India's attack dragged the game back - the tourists required only 66 with 12 overs remaining - Hope thumped Umesh's last delivery through point to ensure the spoils were shared.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008

Kohli began his 213th ODI needing 81 runs for 10,000, having struck 140 in Sunday's series opener in Guwahati, which India won by eight wickets, and moved to the milestone with a single off Ashley Nurse before reaching three figures from 106 balls by thrashing Marlon Samuels over cover.

Kohli's back-to-back ODI tons have taken him to 37 in total, second to Tendulkar's 49, while he is averaging a whopping 149.42 in the format in 2018, with 1,046 runs, five centuries and three fifties in 11 innings.

Kohli passed 1,000 ODI runs for 2018 - the second player to do so, after England's Jonny Bairstow - when he launched Windies seamer Obed McCoy down the ground for one of his four sixes.

Windies could have removed Kohli for 44 but captain Jason Holder dropped a chance off the bowling of McCoy running towards the long-off boundary.

Kohli cashed in to record his third-highest score in ODIs, after his 183 against Pakistan in Dhaka in 2012 and unbeaten 160 against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year.

Kohli is the 13th man to score 10,000 ODI runs, after countrymen Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, Sri Lankan quartet Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan, Australia's Ricky Ponting, South Africa's Jacques Kallis, Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq and Windies' Brian Lara.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the 13 men to have scored 10,000 ODI runs

Match Details

Date
24th Oct 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ACA-VDCA Stadium
Umpires
C K Nandan, I J Gould
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.O.A. Powell c Pant b Shami 18
C. Hemraj b Yadav 32
S.D. Hope Not out 123
M.N. Samuels b Yadav 13
S.O. Hetmyer c Kohli b Chahal 94
R. Powell c Sharma b Yadav 18
J.O. Holder run out (Rayudu) 12
A.R. Nurse c Rayudu b Yadav 5
Extras 1w, 1b, 4lb 6
Total 50.0 Overs 321 - 7
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shami 10 0 59 1
Yadav 10 0 78 1
K. Yadav 10 0 67 3
Jadeja 10 0 49 0
Chahal 10 0 63 1
Full Bowling Card

