Kuldeep Yadav claimed his second ODI hat-trick and Rohit Sharma struck his seventh ODI hundred of 2019 as India thumped West Indies by 107 runs to take the three-match series to a decider.

Spinner Kuldeep followed up his hat-trick against Australia in 2017 with another in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, dismissing Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph from successive deliveries as West Indies folded to 280 all out in reply to India's mammoth 387-5.

Rohit (159 off 138 balls) - whose ton was his 28th in ODI cricket - and KL Rahul (102 off 104) had earlier put on 227 for India's first wicket in 37 overs, before an onslaught from Shreyas Iyer (53 off 32) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 16) took the hosts just shy of 400.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Kieron Pollard, but the West Indies captain then suffered the same fate himself as West Indies' run chase crumbled.

The tourists - who won the series opener in Chennai on Sunday by eight wickets thanks to centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer - were still in the game at 192-3 in the 30th over as Hope (78) and Nicholas Pooran (75) shared a partnership of 106.

But Mohammed Shami then took two wickets in as many balls, removing Pooran and Pollard, before Kuldeep's hat-trick three overs later - the spinner having Hope caught at deep midwicket by Kohli, Holder stumped by Pant and Joseph pouched at slip by Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies had lost 5-18 at that point to slump to 210-8 but Keemo Paul (46) and debutant Khary Pierre (21) then put on 50 before Shami cleaned up Paul to seal India's win.

The sides will now meet in a winner-takes-all third ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.