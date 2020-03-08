Australia thrashed India by 85 runs at the MCG to win the Women's T20 World Cup for a record-extending fifth time.

Alyssa Healy (75 off 39) and Beth Mooney (78no off 54) plundered 115 for the first wicket, after being dropped on eight and nine respectively, to underpin Australia's 184-4 on International Women's Day.

A rampant Healy blazed five sixes and seven fours in front of her husband, Mitchell Starc, who had flown home early from Australia men's tour of South Africa to be in attendance, while Mooney, the leading run-scorer in the tournament, accelerated once Healy holed out in the 12th over.

India made a disastrous start to the chase, collapsing to 30-4 and ended up skittled for 99 in 19.1 overs as Australia made it back-to-back T20 World Cup wins, after triumphing in the West Indies in 2018, and exacted revenge for their 17-run defeat to India in this year's tournament opener.

2:03 Australia stars Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt say their win over India in the T20 World Cup final was 'incredible' and 'clinical'

Harmanpreet Kaur's side - undone mainly by Megan Schutt (4-18) and Jess Jonassen (3-20) with the ball - suffered final heartache once again after being beaten by England in the 2017 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.

A crowd of over 80,000 at the MCG was treated to a set by American pop star Katy Perry pre-game - one Perry on show with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry ruled out with a hamstring problem - but it was the hosts hitting all the right notes after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Healy, dropped by Shafali Verma at cover, dominated her opening stand with Mooney, clattering the first ball of the match for four, thumping a 30-ball, 12th T20I fifty and drumming Shikha Pandey for three consecutive sixes in the over before she was dismissed by Radha Yadav.

Healy hit the three quickest fifties in the tournament. with her 30-ball effort against India sandwiched by a 26-delivery onslaught against Bangladesh and 34-ball fifty against India in the group phase - the 29-year-old's knock in the final taking her past 2,000 career T20I runs.

Mooney's ninth T20I fifty was slow in comparison, despite coming from a brisk 41 deliveries, but the left-hander would have fallen for single digits had Rajeshwari Gayakwad not dropped a caught and bowled chance.

Mooney took over the quick-scoring mantle at the backend, a period of time in which India also picked up the wickets of Australia captain Meg Lanning (16), Ash Gardner (2) and Rachael Haynes (4).

Deepti Sharma had Lanning caught and Gardner stumped in the 17th over, before Haynes chopped Poonam Yadav onto her stumps in the 19th.

Leg-spinner Poonam had spun Australia out with 4-19 on day one of the tournament as India shocked the hosts in Sydney - but it was the Southern Stars bowlers who razed India in Melbourne.

Sixteen-year-old Verma (2) snicked Schutt behind third ball - Healy with a great grab up close to the stumps - while Jeminah Rodrigues (0) and Smriti Mandhana (11) chipped tamely to Nicola Carey on the circle.

India also lost Taniya Bhatia to a head injury she sustained trying to sweep Jonassen and when skipper Harmanpreet - on the day of her 31st birthday - slog-swept left-arm spinner Jonassen into the deep, the Asian side sunk into a position they couldn't recover from.

Deepti (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and Richa Ghosh (18) each made double figures but Australia ran out convincing winners - Mooney adding to her innings with three catches in the field.

Australia had looked poised to exit at the semi-final stage on Thursday when rain affected their clash with South Africa in Sydney - the hosts would have been eliminated in the event of a no result.

However, Lanning's side held their nerve after the weather held to narrowly see off the Proteas and took advantage of a possibly overawed India - who had made their first T20 World Cup final after their semi-final with England was rained off - in the MCG showpiece.