England Women suffered a batting collapse as Ekta Bisht claimed four wickets to help India seal a 66-run victory in the opening one-day international in Mumbai.

Having been set a victory target of 203, the tourists saw seven wickets fall for just 25 runs - the last four managing to add only one run as captain Heather Knight watched on, finishing 39 not out.

After a bright start, India slipped to 95-5, opener Jemimah Rodrigues having made 48, before Natalie Sciver claimed two quick wickets. Captain Mithali Raj added 44 while Jhulan Goswami's resolute 30 took India's innings into the final over.

In reply, England lost opener Amy Jones (one) lbw to Shikha Pandey in the second over. Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, back in the squad after missing the World Twenty20 late last year to help manage her anxiety issues, soon followed to the same dismissal having made 10 off 31 balls.

Tammy Beaumont went for 18, before Knight and Sciver looked to make some inroads into the victory target. Sciver, though, was run-out when looking well set at 44 and England on 111-4.

Knight, though, continued to lose batting partners cheaply as England headed into the final 10 overs needing 68 before Bisht swiftly wrapped up the tail.

A superb late spell dismissed vice-captain Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone and Alex Hartley all for ducks, Bisht finishing with four for 25, as England were all out for 136 at the end of the 41st over.

The three-match series, which counts towards the ICC Women's Championship, continues on Monday.