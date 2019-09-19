Watch the pick of the action as Shoaib Malik propels Guyana Amazon Warriors to an 81-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL19

Unbeaten Guyana Amazon Warriors chalked up their fifth straight win in the Caribbean Premier League as skipper Shoaib Malik struck an unbeaten 67 to pave the way for an 81-run demolition of Jamaica Tallawahs.

Malik struck three sixes and six fours off 37 balls, while opener Brandon King hit 59 off 37 deliveries, as Amazon Warriors posted a total of 218-6; Jade Dernbach and Andre Russell picked up two wickets apiece.

Tallawahs' hopes of chasing down the target suffered a major setback when opener Chris Gayle was caught at short third man off the bowling of Imran Tahir for just seven.

Tahir (2-21 off four overs) followed up with the wicket of captain Chadwick Walton for 15 and, despite the best efforts of Glenn Phillips (40), the top-order folded to 51-4 off eight overs.

Russell gave the innings some much-needed momentum with a crunching 40 off 19 deliveries only to pick out Malik off the bowling of Odean Smith.

