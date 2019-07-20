Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kent

165-9
Result
Badge

Somerset

124

Kent Spitfires win by 41 runs

Kent vs Somerset

Imran Qayyum takes five wickets as Kent beat Somerset in Vitality Blast

Somerset slip to 11th straight defeat to Kent in T20 matches

Imran Qayyum's five-wicket haul kept Somerset winless at Canterbury

Imran Qayyum shredded Somerset with five wickets and a run-out as Kent recorded a 41-run win in Saturday evening's Vitality Blast match.

SCORECARD | SOUTH GROUP TABLE

The spinner (5-21) dismissed Tom Banton for 28 to trigger a Somerset collapse from 54-1 to 74-7 and then 124 all out as the visitors failed to top Kent's 165-9 and slipped to an 11th straight T20 defeat against their rivals.

Qayyum completed his five-for - the first by a Kent spinner in T20 - when he had opposition skipper Tom Abell stumped brilliantly by wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson.

Robinson also fired with the bat on his T20 debut, top-scoring with 53 and putting on 61 with Mohammad Nabi (34 off 20) for Kent's third wicket after the side had slipped to 7-2 after 1.2 overs.

Roelof van der Merwe (3-19) made Robinson one of his three victims, shortly before the glaring sun caused a brief stoppage, and Kent were 137-8 with two overs to go.

Roelof van der Merwe took three wickets for Somerset

However, Qayyum (13no off 6) and Hardus Viljoen (15 off 7) blazed a further 28 runs to take Kent to a total that proved beyond Somerset, despite late runs from the Overton twins.

Viljoen bowled Babar Azam, the top-ranked batsman in international T20 cricket, for just seven in the run chase but Somerset - who beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in their first Blast game on Thursday - were in a strong position with Banton and Peter Trego (20) at the crease

Qayyum, though, ripped through the line-up, dismissing Banton, Trego, James Hildreth, Abell and Van der Merwe and also running out Tom Lammonby from midwicket.

Nabi also produced a superb catch on the boundary to dismiss Jamie Overton for 19, the Afghanistan international keeping his foot just inside the rope.

Match Details

Date
20th Jul 2019
Toss
Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Spitfire Ground
Umpires
R J Bailey, J W Lloyds
TV Umpire
N L Bainton

somerset BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Banton c Klaassen b Qayyum 28
M.B. Azam b Viljoen 7
P.D. Trego c Cox b Qayyum 20
J.C. Hildreth b Qayyum 3
T.B. Abell s Robinson b Qayyum 10
T.A. Lammonby run out (Qayyum) 1
R.E. van der Merwe c Nabi b Qayyum 1
C. Overton Not out 19
J. Overton c Nabi b Viljoen 19
J.E. Taylor b Milne 8
M.T.C. Waller b Milne 5
Extras 1b, 2lb 3
Total All Out, 18.3 Overs 124
Full Batting Card

kent BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Milne 3.3 0 15 2
Nabi 4 0 29 0
G.C. Viljoen 4 0 36 2
F. Klaassen 3 0 20 0
I. Qayyum 4 0 21 5
Full Bowling Card

