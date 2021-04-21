Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Kings XI
120
Hyderabad
121-1
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 9 wickets
Kings XI vs Hyderabad
|Hyderabad 1st
|121-1 (18.4 ov)
|Kings XI 1st
|120All out (19.4 ov)
Hyderabad 1st Innings121-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner (c)
|c Agarwal b Allen
|37
|37
|3
|1
|100.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|63
|56
|3
|3
|112.50
|K.S. Williamson
|Not out
|16
|19
|0
|0
|84.21
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|18.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|121
Fall of Wickets
- 73 Warner 10.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|F.A. Allen
|4
|1
|22
|1
|5.50
|A. Singh
|3.4
|0
|31
|0
|8.45
|Henriques
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|M. Ashwin
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.50
|D.J. Hooda
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.50
Kings XI 1st Innings120 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul (c)
|c Jadhav b Kumar
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Khan b Ahmed
|22
|25
|2
|0
|88.00
|C.H. Gayle
|lbw Khan
|15
|17
|2
|0
|88.24
|N. Pooran
|run out (Warner)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.J. Hooda
|lbw Sharma
|13
|11
|2
|0
|118.18
|M.C. Henriques
|s Bairstow b Sharma
|14
|17
|0
|0
|82.35
|M.S. Khan
|c Sharma b Ahmed
|22
|17
|0
|2
|129.41
|F.A. Allen
|c Warner b Ahmed
|6
|11
|0
|0
|54.55
|M. Ashwin
|c Bairstow b Kaul
|9
|10
|1
|0
|90.00
|M. Shami
|run out (Shankar)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|A. Singh
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 9b,
|11
|Total
|All Out, 19.4 Overs
|120
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Rahul 3.1ov
- 39 Agarwal 6.6ov
- 39 Pooran 7.1ov
- 47 Gayle 8.4ov
- 63 Hooda 11.3ov
- 82 Henriques 13.4ov
- 101 Allen 16.4ov
- 110 Khan 18.1ov
- 114 Ashwin 19.1ov
- 120 Shami 19.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A. Sharma
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
|Kumar
|3
|0
|16
|1
|5.33
|K.K. Ahmed
|4
|0
|21
|3
|5.25
|S. Kaul
|3.4
|0
|27
|1
|7.36
|V. Shankar
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|Khan
|4
|0
|17
|1
|4.25
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Apr 2021
- Toss
- Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- K Srinivasan, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- Match Referee
- S Chaturvedi
- Reserve Umpire
- H A S Khalid