Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kings XI

120

Result
Badge

Hyderabad

121-1

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 9 wickets

Kings XI vs Hyderabad

SUMMARY
Hyderabad 1st 121-1 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI 1st 120All out (19.4 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 9 wickets

Hyderabad 1st Innings121-1

hyderabad Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner (c) c Agarwal b Allen 37 37 3 1 100.00
J.M. Bairstow Not out 63 56 3 3 112.50
K.S. Williamson Not out 16 19 0 0 84.21
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 18.4 Overs, 1 wkts 121
To Bat: 
V.B. Singh,
V. Shankar,
A. Sharma,
K.M. Jadhav,
R.A. Khan,
B. Kumar,
K.K. Ahmed,
S. Kaul

Fall of Wickets

  1. 73 Warner 10.1ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Kings XI Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shami 2 0 16 0 8.00
F.A. Allen 4 1 22 1 5.50
A. Singh 3.4 0 31 0 8.45
Henriques 1 0 7 0 7.00
M. Ashwin 4 0 22 0 5.50
D.J. Hooda 4 0 22 0 5.50

Kings XI 1st Innings120 All out

kings xi Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul (c) c Jadhav b Kumar 4 6 0 0 66.67
M.A. Agarwal c Khan b Ahmed 22 25 2 0 88.00
C.H. Gayle lbw Khan 15 17 2 0 88.24
N. Pooran run out (Warner) 0 0 0 0
D.J. Hooda lbw Sharma 13 11 2 0 118.18
M.C. Henriques s Bairstow b Sharma 14 17 0 0 82.35
M.S. Khan c Sharma b Ahmed 22 17 0 2 129.41
F.A. Allen c Warner b Ahmed 6 11 0 0 54.55
M. Ashwin c Bairstow b Kaul 9 10 1 0 90.00
M. Shami run out (Shankar) 3 3 0 0 100.00
A. Singh Not out 1 2 0 0 50.00
Extras 1nb, 1w, 9b, 11
Total All Out, 19.4 Overs 120

Fall of Wickets

  1. 15 Rahul 3.1ov
  2. 39 Agarwal 6.6ov
  3. 39 Pooran 7.1ov
  4. 47 Gayle 8.4ov
  5. 63 Hooda 11.3ov
  6. 82 Henriques 13.4ov
  7. 101 Allen 16.4ov
  8. 110 Khan 18.1ov
  9. 114 Ashwin 19.1ov
  10. 120 Shami 19.4ov
Hyderabad Bowling
O M R W Econ
A. Sharma 4 0 24 2 6.00
Kumar 3 0 16 1 5.33
K.K. Ahmed 4 0 21 3 5.25
S. Kaul 3.4 0 27 1 7.36
V. Shankar 1 0 6 0 6.00
Khan 4 0 17 1 4.25

Match Details

Date
21st Apr 2021
Toss
Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
K Srinivasan, N N Menon
TV Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
S Chaturvedi
Reserve Umpire
H A S Khalid