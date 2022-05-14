Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kolkata

177-6
Result
Badge

Hyderabad

123-8

Kolkata Knight Riders win by 54 runs

Kolkata vs Hyderabad

Indian Premier League: Andre Russell inspires Kolkata Knight Riders to Sunrisers Hyderabad win

England appointed Kolkata head coach McCullum as men's Test coach on a four-year deal on Thursday; the 40-year-old will be in charge for the first Test against New Zealand on June 2.

Andre Russell struck four sixes in his explosive 28-ball knock

Andre Russell produced a terrific all-round display to steer Kolkata Knight Riders to a resounding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Russell bludgeoned an unbeaten 49 from 28 balls to propel Kolkata to 177-6 from their 20 overs, before taking 3-22 to wrap up a 54-run win and preserve his side's slender play-off aspirations.

Kolkata - led by England's newly-appointed men's Test coach Brendon McCullum - made a positive start, with Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Nitish Rana (26) smashing six sixes between them.

Umran Malik (3-33) handed Sunrisers the initiative after snaring three wickets in quick succession as Kolkata slipped to 94-5, only for Russell and Sam Billings (34) to lead the recovery.

The pair put on 63 for the sixth-wicket before Billings perished in the penultimate over, but Russell finished with a flourish - dispatching off-spinner Washington Sundar for a trio of sixes in the final over to set Hyderabad 178 for victory.

Russell then made early inroads with the ball, claiming the crucial scalp of Kane Williamson (9) with his second delivery to hand Kolkata the initiative.

McCullum will take over ahead of England's first Test against New Zealand on June 2

Abhishek Sharma (43) and Aiden Markram (32) led Sunrisers' counter-attack, but Shashank Singh (11) was the only other batsman to register double figures, as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Russell dismissed Sundar and Marco Jansen in the latter stages to cap off a superb individual display, while the ever-reliable Tim Southee (2-23) helped restrict Hyderabad to 123-8.

This condemned Sunrisers to a fifth consecutive league defeat, and they must beat both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to have any hope of sealing a play-off spot.

Kolkata head coach McCullum, who guided Trinbago Knight Riders to the 2020 Caribbean Premier League title, will be in charge for England's first Test against world champions New Zealand at Lord's on June 2.

McCullum succeeds Chris Silverwood, who departed following a chastening Ashes defeat in Australia, and although he's yet to coach in first-class cricket, he scored 10 Test match hundreds for New Zealand, enjoying a glittering international career across all formats.

Match Details

Date
14th May 2022
Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
A K Chaudhary, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
V N Kutty
Reserve Umpire
S K M Veetil

hyderabad BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A. Sharma c Billings b Vinod 43
K.S. Williamson b Russell 9
R.A. Tripathi c&b Southee 9
A.K. Markram b Yadav 32
N. Pooran c&b Narine 2
W. Sundar c Iyer b Russell 4
S. Singh c Iyer b Southee 11
M. Jansen c Billings b Russell 1
B. Kumar Not out 6
U. Malik Not out 3
Extras 3w, 3
Total 20.0 Overs 123 - 8
kolkata BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Yadav 4 0 19 1
Southee 4 0 23 2
Narine 4 0 34 1
Russell 4 0 22 3
V.C. Vinod 4 0 25 1
