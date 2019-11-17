New Zealand A vs England

England's bid for a pre-Test series victory was thwarted by New Zealand A's tailenders as the hosts held on for a draw in the warm-up in Whangarei.

New Zealand A tumbled to 104-7 - a lead of just one run - but Scott Kuggleijn (19 off 50 balls) dug in before ninth-wicket pair William Somerville (32no off 87) and Ajaz Patel (10no off 67) would not be budged, lasting 22.4 overs as the home side closed on 169-8.

Spinners Somerville and Patel - left out of New Zealand's Test squad to face England despite playing in Sri Lanka in August - put on 40 to foil the tourists, for whom Jofra Archer (3-34) and Sam Curran (3-42) starred.

Curran's haul makes him even more likely to win the battle with Chris Woakes for the final seam-bowling spot in the first Test at Mount Manuganui, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9pm on Wednesday.

England were earlier buoyed by Jos Buttler (110) completing his sixth first-class hundred - and just his second in five years - as they moved from their overnight 355-8 to 405 all out at Cobham Oval.

Buttler, who resumed on 88, reached his ton from 141 deliveries before gloving a pull off Kuggeleijn behind to bring an end to a 153-ball innings that included four sixes and 11 fours and a 71-run partnership with Archer (41no).

Buttler has been restored as England's wicketkeeper for this tour and he went on to take three catches in New Zealand A's second innings after Stuart Broad's golden duck had left Archer stranded.

Archer, having missed out on his maiden England fifty, removed Tim Seifert (0) the second over and Rachin Ravindra (22) in the 10th as Dom Sibley swallowed chances at slip.

Curran's dismissal of first-innings centurion Glenn Phillips (36) triggered a collapse of five wickets for 34 runs, with the Surrey left-armer also accounting for Jimmy Neesham (9) and Broad, Archer and Ben Stokes ousting Daryl Mitchell (22), Tom Blundell (8) and Kyle Jamieson (4) respectively.

Kuggeleijjn - drafted into the New Zealand A side as a concussion replacement for Hamish Rutherford - then frustrated England after being dropped at slip by Root off Archer.

And although the all-rounder was castled by Curran on the stroke of tea, that would be the final breakthrough as Somerville and Patel held firm.

England, though, will appreciate their bowlers getting a strong run out and that three of their batsmen - Buttler, Ollie Pope (88) and fit-again Joe Denly (68) - found form with the bat.

Watch day one of the first Test between New Zealand and England, at Bay Oval in Tauranga, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 9pm on Wednesday.