Day 1 of 5
New Zealand

86-0
Close
Bangladesh

234  (59.2 ov)

New Zealand trail Bangladesh by 148 runs with 10 wickets remaining

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Neil Wagner leads New Zealand fightback after Tamim Iqbal century for Bangladesh

3:41
Watch how Neil Wagner led New Zealand's fightback on day one of the first Test after Tamim Iqbal hit a century for Bangladesh.

New Zealand fought back to gain control of the first Test in Hamilton after a century from Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The visitors looked to be in the driving seat when they reached 121-1, but frittered away the advantage, losing nine wickets for 102 and finishing their innings 234 all out.

The Black Caps had reached 86-0 at stumps, with Jeet Raval (51no) and Tom Latham (35no) starting strongly in the opening 28 overs.

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

February 28, 2019, 9:55pm


Remote Record

Iqbal reached his ton off 100 balls - which included 18 fours - just after lunch but was dismissed for 126 by Colin De Grandhomme after his shot was taken at gully by Kane Williamson.

Neil Wagner claimed an impressive 5-47, removing Mohammad Mithun for eight and Mominul Haque for 12, with Liton Das (29) his fifth scalp as Bangladesh crumbled.

Tim Southee claimed three wickets, dismissing Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed and Khaled Ahmed all cheaply.

Watch day two of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
27th Feb - 4th Mar 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Seddon Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, N J Llong
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval Not out 51
T.W.M. Latham Not out 35
Extras 0
Total 28.0 Overs 86 - 0
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.J. Chowdhury 8 1 15 0
E. Hossain 8 3 26 0
S.K. Ahmed 6 3 6 0
Sarkar 1 0 8 0
M.H. Miraz 5 0 31 0
Full Bowling Card

