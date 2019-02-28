New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Watch how Neil Wagner led New Zealand's fightback on day one of the first Test after Tamim Iqbal hit a century for Bangladesh.

New Zealand fought back to gain control of the first Test in Hamilton after a century from Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The visitors looked to be in the driving seat when they reached 121-1, but frittered away the advantage, losing nine wickets for 102 and finishing their innings 234 all out.

The Black Caps had reached 86-0 at stumps, with Jeet Raval (51no) and Tom Latham (35no) starting strongly in the opening 28 overs.

Iqbal reached his ton off 100 balls - which included 18 fours - just after lunch but was dismissed for 126 by Colin De Grandhomme after his shot was taken at gully by Kane Williamson.

Neil Wagner claimed an impressive 5-47, removing Mohammad Mithun for eight and Mominul Haque for 12, with Liton Das (29) his fifth scalp as Bangladesh crumbled.

Tim Southee claimed three wickets, dismissing Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed and Khaled Ahmed all cheaply.

Watch day two of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm on Thursday.