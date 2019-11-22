New Zealand vs England

Highlights from day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

England seamer Sam Curran claimed the prized wicket of Kane Williamson for 51 as New Zealand faltered to 144-4 on day two of the first Test, at Bay Oval.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Curran, picked ahead of Chris Woakes for the series opener, removed Tom Latham with his third ball before surprising Williamson with a spitting delivery on an otherwise largely benign pitch.

At stumps New Zealand were 209 runs behind England's first-innings total of 353 all out.

England had batting struggles of their own earlier in the day as they lost four wickets for 18 runs in 21 balls to undermine a bright start in which Ben Stokes (91) and Ollie Pope (29) improved the overnight total of 241-4 to 277.

The pair were quickly into their stride with Stokes confidently coming down the pitch and Pope pulling powerfully as their fifth-wicket stand grew to 74.

It took a stunning one-handed slip catch to part them and deny Stokes a century - Ross Taylor making amends for dropping Stokes on 63 just before the close on day one.

The wicket stirred New Zealand into life. Pope chased a wide Tim Southee (4-88) delivery and snicked behind before Curran fell lbw to his first ball, reviewing in vain.

Jofra Archer deflected the hat-trick ball away but Southee remained at the centre of the action, safely holding a catch to his right at second slip as Trent Boult picked up his first wicket.

Aspirations adjusted, England rebuilt through Jos Buttler (43) and Jack Leach (18no) in a ninth-wicket stand worth 52, the highlight of which was a Buttler six off Boult over long off.

New Zealand's fallibility in the field returned when Jeet Raval dropped Buttler in the covers on 34 - a wicket that would have given Southee his fifth wicket - after calling for a catch that might have been easier for Henry Nicholls to take.

Buttler added only nine more runs before being caught at deep backward point by Mitchell Santner after the fielder returned to the field in the nick of time after signing autographs for young fans.

0:35 Buttler is caught in the deep by Mitchell Santner, but where did he appear from?

The innings came to a swift close after 124 overs when Broad edged a full delivery into his stumps after being pushed back by a succession of Neil Wagner (3-90) deliveries.

While England's score was not commanding, it was at least competitive and looked increasingly so as Curran removed Latham (eight) lbw in his first over.

Jeet Raval (19) did little to discourage the visitors despite sharing a 54-run stand with Williamson and holed out in ugly fashion after repeatedly attempting to hit Leach off his line after an earlier delivery from the spinner had rolled up against leg-stump without dislodging a bail.

Another ungainly stroke cost New Zealand a third wicket - Taylor (25) top-edging an attempted pull off Stokes to leave the score on 106-3 and Williamson in the thick of a rebuilding process.

Williamson reached his fifty off 84 balls but his measured knock came to an end off the very next delivery as Curran got a delivery to leap off the surface, the captain only able to steer a ball to Stokes at third slip.

Henry Nicholls (26no) was at the crease at stumps despite taking a stinging blow on the side of the helmet from a sharply lifting Archer delivery in what proved to be the penultimate over of the day.

Watch day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm on Friday.