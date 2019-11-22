Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
New Zealand

144-4
Close
England

353  (124.0 ov)

New Zealand trail England by 209 runs with 6 wickets remaining

New Zealand vs England

Sam Curran brace puts England in control of first Test in New Zealand

3:22
Highlights from day two of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

England seamer Sam Curran claimed the prized wicket of Kane Williamson for 51 as New Zealand faltered to 144-4 on day two of the first Test, at Bay Oval.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Curran, picked ahead of Chris Woakes for the series opener, removed Tom Latham with his third ball before surprising Williamson with a spitting delivery on an otherwise largely benign pitch.

At stumps New Zealand were 209 runs behind England's first-innings total of 353 all out.

England had batting struggles of their own earlier in the day as they lost four wickets for 18 runs in 21 balls to undermine a bright start in which Ben Stokes (91) and Ollie Pope (29) improved the overnight total of 241-4 to 277.

The pair were quickly into their stride with Stokes confidently coming down the pitch and Pope pulling powerfully as their fifth-wicket stand grew to 74.

It took a stunning one-handed slip catch to part them and deny Stokes a century - Ross Taylor making amends for dropping Stokes on 63 just before the close on day one.

The wicket stirred New Zealand into life. Pope chased a wide Tim Southee (4-88) delivery and snicked behind before Curran fell lbw to his first ball, reviewing in vain.

Tim Southee (4-88) missed out on a five-wicket haul when Jos Buttler was dropped off his bowling

Jofra Archer deflected the hat-trick ball away but Southee remained at the centre of the action, safely holding a catch to his right at second slip as Trent Boult picked up his first wicket.

Aspirations adjusted, England rebuilt through Jos Buttler (43) and Jack Leach (18no) in a ninth-wicket stand worth 52, the highlight of which was a Buttler six off Boult over long off.

New Zealand's fallibility in the field returned when Jeet Raval dropped Buttler in the covers on 34 - a wicket that would have given Southee his fifth wicket - after calling for a catch that might have been easier for Henry Nicholls to take.

Buttler added only nine more runs before being caught at deep backward point by Mitchell Santner after the fielder returned to the field in the nick of time after signing autographs for young fans.

Buttler is caught in the deep by Mitchell Santner, but where did he appear from?
0:35
Buttler is caught in the deep by Mitchell Santner, but where did he appear from?

The innings came to a swift close after 124 overs when Broad edged a full delivery into his stumps after being pushed back by a succession of Neil Wagner (3-90) deliveries.

While England's score was not commanding, it was at least competitive and looked increasingly so as Curran removed Latham (eight) lbw in his first over.

Jeet Raval (19) did little to discourage the visitors despite sharing a 54-run stand with Williamson and holed out in ugly fashion after repeatedly attempting to hit Leach off his line after an earlier delivery from the spinner had rolled up against leg-stump without dislodging a bail.

Another ungainly stroke cost New Zealand a third wicket - Taylor (25) top-edging an attempted pull off Stokes to leave the score on 106-3 and Williamson in the thick of a rebuilding process.

Williamson reached his fifty off 84 balls but his measured knock came to an end off the very next delivery as Curran got a delivery to leap off the surface, the captain only able to steer a ball to Stokes at third slip.

Henry Nicholls (26no) was at the crease at stumps despite taking a stinging blow on the side of the helmet from a sharply lifting Archer delivery in what proved to be the penultimate over of the day.

Watch day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm on Friday.

Match Details

Date
20th - 25th Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bay Oval
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
C M Brown

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval c Denly b Leach 19
T.W.M. Latham lbw Curran 8
K.S. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25
H.M. Nicholls Not out 26
B.J. Watling Not out 6
Extras 9b, 9
Total 51.0 Overs 144 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Broad 10 4 20 0
J.C. Archer 14 4 40 0
S.M. Curran 10 4 28 2
Leach 12 1 29 1
Stokes 4 0 16 1
Root 1 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card

