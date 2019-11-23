New Zealand vs England

Highlights from day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

BJ Watling's eighth Test century earned New Zealand a 41-run lead as England took just two wickets on day three of the first Test, at Bay Oval.

Watling's dogged and measured 298-ball knock, which contains 15 fours far, blunted a visiting attack that lacked penetration on a placid pitch.

The wicketkeeper added 119 for the sixth wicket with Colin de Grandhomme (65), whose downfall to a superb Dominic Sibley catch in the gully was a rare high point for Joe Root's side.

By stumps New Zealand had reached 394-6 in reply to England's first-innings 353 all out, with Watling unbeaten on 119 having added an unbroken stand of 78 with Mitchell Santner (31no).

The Black Caps began the day 209 runs in arrears on 144-4 and reduced the deficit by 80 before lunch for the loss of Henry Nicholls (41) in a session where England were frugal but off the pace.

Watling and Nicholls were circumspect in adding 26 runs in the first hour and it took the introduction of spin to shake the game to life.

Jack Leach won an lbw decision against Nicholls only for the batsman to review successfully, the ball hitting him just outside the line, before Ben Stokes dropped Watling on 31 at slip off Root.

England's captain made the breakthrough a couple of balls later, though, by skidding one into Nicholls' pad to break a fifth-wicket partnership of 70.

That would prove to be one more wicket than England took in the afternoon session as Watling and de Grandhomme accumulated steadily.

Watling showed great discipline as he reached his 18th Test half-century off 149 deliveries, his patience matched by a becalmed de Grandhomme who contributed 32 runs to a fifty stand off 117 balls.

The session meandered until de Grandhomme swivelled to pull Jofra Archer for six and then drove the paceman's next delivery behind square for four to take a big stride towards his seventh Test fifty, off 73 balls.

Archer's answer was swift as he nipped one back into Watling, convinced he'd win an lbw decision; when it wasn't given England reviewed only for ball-tracking to show the ball going over.

The tourists' day took another turn for the worse when Rory Burns was unable to cling onto the sharpest of chances in the gully as de Grandhomme (on 62) launched a full-blooded cut at Sam Curran.

With the Surrey opener off the field for treatment, Sibley stepped into the gully position and pulled off a one-handed catch straight after tea as de Grandhomme attempted to steer Ben Stokes away to third man.

Stokes, up to that point used sparingly despite confirmation from the England camp that he was not injured, struck Mitchell Santner a stinging blow on the chest but the left-hander would not be prised out and lofted Leach for a six straight over long on.

With an hour of play left Watling levelled the scores by tucking Curran for four past leg slip where Stokes thumped the turf in frustration.

England's irritation didn't dissipate as Archer won an lbw decision against Watling on 113 only for the batsman to review and rightly earn a reprieve thanks to an inside edge and Watling fenced a short ball just past Ollie Pope at short leg.

