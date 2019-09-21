Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Notts

88-1
In Play
Badge

Worcs

147-9  (20.0 ov)

Notts Outlaws need 60 runs to win from 8.1 overs

Notts vs Worcs

Vitality Blast Finals Day LIVE!

Match Details

Date
21st Sep 2019
Toss
Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
A G Wharf, R J Bailey
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

notts BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.D. Nash c Mitchell b Barnard 24
A.D. Hales Not out 43
B.M. Duckett Not out 21
Extras 0
Total 11.5 Overs 88 - 1
worcs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Ali 2 0 6 0
Parnell 1 0 18 0
C.A.J. Morris 2 0 19 0
P.R. Brown 1.5 0 7 0
E. Barnard 2 0 23 1
Mitchell 1 0 5 0
D'Oliveira 1 0 8 0
