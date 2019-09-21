Cricket Match
Notts Outlaws need 60 runs to win from 8.1 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Sep 2019
- Toss
- Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R J Bailey
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
notts BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|C.D. Nash
|c Mitchell b Barnard
|24
|A.D. Hales
|Not out
|43
|B.M. Duckett
|Not out
|21
|Extras
|0
|Total
|11.5 Overs
|88 - 1
worcs BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Ali
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Parnell
|1
|0
|18
|0
|C.A.J. Morris
|2
|0
|19
|0
|P.R. Brown
|1.5
|0
|7
|0
|E. Barnard
|2
|0
|23
|1
|Mitchell
|1
|0
|5
|0
|D'Oliveira
|1
|0
|8
|0