Cricket Match
Pakistan
Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
|Pakistan 1st
|Pakistan are 18 for 0
Pakistan 1st Innings18-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|Not out
|5
|19
|1
|0
|26.32
|M. Hafeez
|Not out
|8
|14
|1
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|1nb, 4lb
|5
|Total
|4.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|18
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 11th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
Live Commentary
-
5.2
Peter Siddle to Imam ul-Haq. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
5.1
Peter Siddle to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
4.6
Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
4.5
Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, down leg side ducked, hit helmet past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.4
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Hafeez. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Fuller delivery on this occasion and eased through cover beautifully. Second boundary of the morning and Hafeez's first.
-
4.3
Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine. Not great from Hafeez on the morning of the first Test. Fishing outside the off stump with the ball always angling away from him.
-
4.3
No ball Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.
-
4.2
Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
4.1
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Siddle.
-
3.6
Peter Siddle to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
3.5
Peter Siddle to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
3.4
Peter Siddle to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
3.3
Peter Siddle to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
3.2
Peter Siddle to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
3.1
Peter Siddle to Mohammad Hafeez. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
2.6
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holland.
-
2.5
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
2.4
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Short, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, bottom edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
2.3
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
2.2
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
2.1
Mitchell Starc to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
1.6
Peter Siddle to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
1.5
Peter Siddle to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
1.4
Peter Siddle to Imam ul-Haq. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
1.3
Peter Siddle to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
1.2
FOUR! Peter Siddle to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. First boundary of the Test. Good length from Siddle and he finds the edge immediately against the left-hander. Unfortunately for the bowler there is no carry in the pitch and the ball flies wide of second slip.
-
1.1
Peter Siddle to Mohammad Hafeez. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc. Pakistan are underway. Not picked up by Hafeez and he was late in getting the bat down.
-
0.6
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
0.5
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
0.4
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
0.3
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
0.2
Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.