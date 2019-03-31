Cricket Match

Pakistan vs Australia

Australia beat Pakistan to clinch ODI series whitewash

Haris Sohail's second century of the series in vain for Pakistan

Usman Khawaja top-scored for Australia with 98 as they scored 327-7

Australia clinched a 5-0 series whitewash of Pakistan with a 20-run victory in a high-scoring fifth ODI in Dubai on Sunday.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Usman Khawaja (98) fell just two runs shy of a century, while a blistering 70 from 33 balls by Glenn Maxwell helped propel Australia to their highest score of the series as they set their hosts 328 to win.

Captain Aaron Finch (53) and Shaun Marsh (61) also contributed with fifties as Australia scored heavily upfront. Though a positive for Pakistan saw two World Cup pace contenders impress, with Usman Shinwari grabbing 4-49 and Junaid Khan picking up 3-73.

Pakistan put up a fight in their run-chase but were ultimately restricted to 307-7. Haris Sohail (130) scored his second century of the series and stand-in captain Imad Wasim hit an unbeaten 50 off 34 balls, but it wasn't to be enough.

It means Australia have rounded off their World Cup preparation tour of Asia with eight successive ODI victories, having claimed the preceding series against India 3-2 after losing the first two games.

Match Details

Date
31st Mar 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, M A Gough
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.M. Khan lbw Zampa 50
A. Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 0
H. Sohail c Lyon b Richardson 130
M. Rizwan c Lyon b Maxwell 12
U. Akmal c Behrendorff b Lyon 43
S.S. Ali c Marsh b Behrendorff 4
S.I. Wasim Not out 50
Y. Shah c Finch b Behrendorff 11
U.K. Shinwari Not out 0
Extras 7w, 7
Total 50.0 Overs 307 - 7
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.P. Behrendorff 8 0 63 3
K.W. Richardson 10 0 61 1
Lyon 10 0 50 1
Maxwell 10 0 45 1
A. Zampa 9 0 68 1
M.P. Stoinis 3 0 20 0
Full Bowling Card

