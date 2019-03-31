Pakistan vs Australia

Australia clinched a 5-0 series whitewash of Pakistan with a 20-run victory in a high-scoring fifth ODI in Dubai on Sunday.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Usman Khawaja (98) fell just two runs shy of a century, while a blistering 70 from 33 balls by Glenn Maxwell helped propel Australia to their highest score of the series as they set their hosts 328 to win.

Captain Aaron Finch (53) and Shaun Marsh (61) also contributed with fifties as Australia scored heavily upfront. Though a positive for Pakistan saw two World Cup pace contenders impress, with Usman Shinwari grabbing 4-49 and Junaid Khan picking up 3-73.

Pakistan put up a fight in their run-chase but were ultimately restricted to 307-7. Haris Sohail (130) scored his second century of the series and stand-in captain Imad Wasim hit an unbeaten 50 off 34 balls, but it wasn't to be enough.

It means Australia have rounded off their World Cup preparation tour of Asia with eight successive ODI victories, having claimed the preceding series against India 3-2 after losing the first two games.