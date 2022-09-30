Cricket Match
Pakistan
169-5 (19.5 ov)
England
Pakistan vs England
|Pakistan 1st
|169-5 (19.5 ov)
|Pakistan are 169 for 5 with 1 ball left
Pakistan 1st Innings169-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|87
|59
|7
|3
|147.46
|M. Haris
|c Rashid b Gleeson
|7
|8
|0
|1
|87.50
|S.M. Khan
|lbw Willey
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Ali
|c Duckett b Curran
|18
|14
|1
|1
|128.57
|I. Ahmed
|c Brook b Curran
|31
|21
|2
|2
|147.62
|A. Ali
|c Topley b Willey
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|M. Nawaz
|Not out
|12
|6
|0
|1
|200.00
|Extras
|2w, 3lb
|5
|Total
|19.5 Overs, 5 wkts
|169
- To Bat:
- S. Khan,
- A. Jamal,
- S. Dahani,
- M. Wasim
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Haris 2.5ov
- 15 Khan 3.2ov
- 62 Ali 8.4ov
- 110 Ahmed 14.3ov
- 136 Ali 16.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Topley
|3.5
|0
|31
|0
|8.09
|Willey
|4
|0
|32
|2
|8.00
|R.J. Gleeson
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|26
|2
|6.50
|Rashid
|4
|0
|38
|0
|9.50
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Sep 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R Riaz
- TV Umpire
- F K Afridi
- Match Referee
- M J Malik
- Reserve Umpire
- A Raza
Live Commentary
-
19.5
SIX! Reece Topley to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
19.4
Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
19.3
Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
19.2
SIX! Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
19.1
FOUR! Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
18.6
Sam Curran to Mohammad Nawaz. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
18.5
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gleeson.
-
18.4
FOUR! Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Pierced through the gap.
-
18.3
Sam Curran to Mohammad Nawaz. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
18.2
Sam Curran to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Topley, fielded by Brook.
-
18.1
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
17.6
Reece Topley to Mohammad Nawaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Willey.
-
17.5
Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
17.4
Reece Topley to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
17.3
Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
17.2
Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side backing away flick, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
17.1
Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg down the track driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
16.6
OUT! Caught. David Willey to Asif Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Topley. Five down for Pakistan.
-
16.5
David Willey to Asif Ali. Back of a length, off stump deep in crease pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
16.4
David Willey to Asif Ali. Off cutter short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
16.3
David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg down the track cutting, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, direct hit by Hales.
-
16.2
SIX! David Willey to Babar Azam. Full toss, off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Creamed over the cover.
-
16.1
David Willey to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Curran.
-
15.6
Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
15.5
Richard Gleeson to Asif Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
15.4
Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
15.3
SIX! Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
15.2
Richard Gleeson to Asif Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
15.1
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Asif Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
14.6
Sam Curran to Asif Ali. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
14.5
Sam Curran to Asif Ali. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Duckett.
-
14.4
Sam Curran to Asif Ali. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
14.3
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Brook. Holes out at long-on.
-
14.2
Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
14.1
Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run.
-
13.6
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
13.5
Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.4
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
13.3
SIX! Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Humongous hit!
-
13.2
Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.1
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Malan.
-
12.6
Richard Gleeson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
12.5
Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
12.4
Richard Gleeson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.3
Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
12.2
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
12.1
Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
11.6
Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
11.5
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
11.4
Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
11.3
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
11.2
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.1
SIX! Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
10.6
David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
10.5
FOUR! David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Sublime stroke.
-
10.4
David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gleeson.
-
10.3
David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.2
David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
10.2
Wide David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
10.1
David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
9.6
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.5
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.4
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
9.3
Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
9.2
Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
9.1
Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.