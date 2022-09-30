Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

169-5 (19.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

Pakistan are 169 for 5 with 1 ball left

Pakistan vs England

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 169-5 (19.5 ov)
Pakistan 1st Innings169-5

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.B. Azam (c) Not out 87 59 7 3 147.46
M. Haris c Rashid b Gleeson 7 8 0 1 87.50
S.M. Khan lbw Willey 0 2 0 0 0.00
H. Ali c Duckett b Curran 18 14 1 1 128.57
I. Ahmed c Brook b Curran 31 21 2 2 147.62
A. Ali c Topley b Willey 9 9 1 0 100.00
M. Nawaz Not out 12 6 0 1 200.00
Extras 2w, 3lb 5
Total 19.5 Overs, 5 wkts 169
To Bat: 
S. Khan,
A. Jamal,
S. Dahani,
M. Wasim

Fall of Wickets

  1. 14 Haris 2.5ov
  2. 15 Khan 3.2ov
  3. 62 Ali 8.4ov
  4. 110 Ahmed 14.3ov
  5. 136 Ali 16.6ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Topley 3.5 0 31 0 8.09
Willey 4 0 32 2 8.00
R.J. Gleeson 4 0 39 1 9.75
S.M. Curran 4 0 26 2 6.50
Rashid 4 0 38 0 9.50

Match Details

Date
30th Sep 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Umpires
A S Dar, R Riaz
TV Umpire
F K Afridi
Match Referee
M J Malik
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 30, 2022 5:11pm

  •  

    19.5

    SIX! Reece Topley to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    19.3

    Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    19.2

    SIX! Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    19.1

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Sam Curran to Mohammad Nawaz. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    18.5

    Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gleeson.

  •  

    18.4

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Pierced through the gap.

  •  

    18.3

    Sam Curran to Mohammad Nawaz. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.

  •  

    18.2

    Sam Curran to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Topley, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    18.1

    Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    17.6

    Reece Topley to Mohammad Nawaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    17.5

    Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    17.4

    Reece Topley to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    17.3

    Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    17.2

    Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side backing away flick, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    17.1

    Reece Topley to Babar Azam. Length ball, to leg down the track driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  • 16.6

    OUT! Caught. David Willey to Asif Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Topley. Five down for Pakistan.

  •  

    16.5

    David Willey to Asif Ali. Back of a length, off stump deep in crease pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    16.4

    David Willey to Asif Ali. Off cutter short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    16.3

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg down the track cutting, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, direct hit by Hales.

  •  

    16.2

    SIX! David Willey to Babar Azam. Full toss, off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Creamed over the cover.

  •  

    16.1

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Curran.

  •  

    15.6

    Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    15.5

    Richard Gleeson to Asif Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    15.4

    Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    15.3

    SIX! Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    15.2

    Richard Gleeson to Asif Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Asif Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Sam Curran to Asif Ali. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.

  •  

    14.5

    Sam Curran to Asif Ali. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Duckett.

  •  

    14.4

    Sam Curran to Asif Ali. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  • 14.3

    OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Brook. Holes out at long-on.

  •  

    14.2

    Sam Curran to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    14.1

    Sam Curran to Iftikhar Ahmed. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    13.5

    Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    13.4

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    13.3

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Humongous hit!

  •  

    13.2

    Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    13.1

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Malan.

  •  

    12.6

    Richard Gleeson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    12.5

    Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    12.4

    Richard Gleeson to Iftikhar Ahmed. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    12.3

    Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    12.2

    FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Richard Gleeson to Babar Azam. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    11.6

    Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    11.5

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    11.4

    Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    11.3

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    11.2

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.6

    David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    10.5

    FOUR! David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Sublime stroke.

  •  

    10.4

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gleeson.

  •  

    10.3

    David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    10.2

    David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    10.2

    Wide David Willey to Iftikhar Ahmed. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    10.1

    David Willey to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.

  •  

    9.6

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.5

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    9.2

    Adil Rashid to Iftikhar Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    9.1

    Adil Rashid to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

