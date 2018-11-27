Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

418-5
Result
Badge

New Zealand

90 & 312

Pakistan win by an innings and 16 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Yasir Shah ends with 14 wickets as Pakistan thump New Zealand to level Test series

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on Yasir Shah: "I think there was a spell of about half an hour of the best leg-spin bowling you will ever see."

Yasir Shah took 6-143 to take his tally to 14 wickets in the match

Yasir Shah produced the best Test performance by a Pakistan bowler for 36 years as New Zealand crashed to an innings-and-16-run defeat in the second Test in Dubai.

The leg-spinner followed up his eight-wicket haul in the first innings by taking another six to finish with match figures of 14-184.

It was the finest Pakistan bowling display since former captain Imran Khan took 14-116 against Sri Lanka in 1982.

Pakistan levelled the three-match series in impressive fashion, with New Zealand, after being dismissed for 90 in their first innings replying to Pakistan's 418-5 declared, always having a mountain to climb.

Despite dogged resistance from the likes of Ross Taylor (82), Henry Nicholls (77) and Tom Latham (50), New Zealand were bowled out for 312 during the final session on day four.

Pakistan's victory sets up a series decider in Abu Dhabi next week.

Match Details

Date
24th - 28th Nov 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
I J Gould
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval s Ahmed b Shah 2
T.W.M. Latham c Ahmed b Ali 50
K.S. Williamson c Ahmed b Shah 30
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Shah b Asif 82
H.M. Nicholls b Ali 77
B.J. Watling lbw Shah 27
C. de Grandhomme b Ali 14
I.S. Sodhi b Shah 4
N. Wagner c Ali b Shah 10
A.Y. Patel Not out 5
T.A. Boult c Ahmed b Shah 0
Extras 9b, 2lb 11
Total All Out, 112.5 Overs 312
pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 15 7 29 0
H. Ali 19 7 46 3
Yasir 44.5 9 143 6
Hafeez 3 1 6 0
M.B. Asif 27 5 61 1
H. Sohail 4 0 16 0
