Pakistan vs New Zealand

Yasir Shah produced the best Test performance by a Pakistan bowler for 36 years as New Zealand crashed to an innings-and-16-run defeat in the second Test in Dubai.

The leg-spinner followed up his eight-wicket haul in the first innings by taking another six to finish with match figures of 14-184.

It was the finest Pakistan bowling display since former captain Imran Khan took 14-116 against Sri Lanka in 1982.

Pakistan levelled the three-match series in impressive fashion, with New Zealand, after being dismissed for 90 in their first innings replying to Pakistan's 418-5 declared, always having a mountain to climb.

Despite dogged resistance from the likes of Ross Taylor (82), Henry Nicholls (77) and Tom Latham (50), New Zealand were bowled out for 312 during the final session on day four.

Pakistan's victory sets up a series decider in Abu Dhabi next week.