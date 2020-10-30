Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a five-wicket haul as Pakistan overcame an almighty scare before seeing off a spirited Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi.

Brendan Taylor's 11th ODI century had steered Zimbabwe to 234-4 in pursuit of 282 for victory, meaning the tourists required 48 from 30 balls for a shock victory.

However, after Wahab Riaz (4- 41) bowled Wesley Madhevere (55) two balls later, ending a fifth-wicket partnership of 119, Shaheen (5-49) then had Taylor caught by Wahab at mid-off for 107 in the following over.

Zimbabwe went on to lose their last six wickets for 21 runs to be bowled out for 255 in 49.4 overs, with Shaheen - who had struck twice inside his first three overs to reduce the tourists to 28-2 - taking two wickets in the penultimate over to seal his five-for.

Wahab helped Shaheen steamroll the tail and also took two catches as Babar Azam won his first one-day international as Pakistan captain.

Babar would have experienced some jitters along the way, though, starting when Pakistan - for whom Haris Sohail (71) and Imam-ul-Haq (58) hit half-centuries - were restricted to 175-4 after 39 overs, with Babar out to the impressive Blessing Muzurabani (2-39) for 19.

The hosts plundered 106 from their final 11 overs, with Haris passing fifty amid a run of three boundaries in a row off Carl Mumba.

Haris was caught behind in the 42nd over as Pakistan slipped to 205-6 but the man who replaced him at the wicket, Imad Wasim, hit an unbeaten 34 from 26 balls as Babar's men posted 281-8.

Faheem Ashraf also made 23 from 16 and tailenders Wahab and Shaheen struck a boundary apiece in late cameos of eight each.

Babar would then have been happy after Shaheen's early burst with the ball, only for Taylor to share a 71-run partnership with Craig Ervine (42) and then, after Zimbabwe lost two quick wickets to slip to 115-4, add that ton stand with Madhevere.

Taylor looked like celebrating a 107-ball century - his 17th for his country in all forms of international cricket - with a victory, but Shaheen and Wahab dashed those hopes at the death.

Pakistan will now be looking to wrap up a series win with a game to spare in Sunday's second ODI at the same venue.