Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

281-8
Result
Badge

Zimbabwe

255

Pakistan win by 26 runs

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Shaheen Shah Afridi takes five wickets as Pakistan see off spirited Zimbabwe in first ODI

Pakistan go 1-0 up in three-match ODI series as Shaheen Shah Afridi takes five wickets and Wahab Riaz four after Brendan Taylor's 11th hundred in the format had threatened to lead Zimbabwe to a famous win in Rawalpindi

Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets in Pakistan's win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI

Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a five-wicket haul as Pakistan overcame an almighty scare before seeing off a spirited Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi.

Brendan Taylor's 11th ODI century had steered Zimbabwe to 234-4 in pursuit of 282 for victory, meaning the tourists required 48 from 30 balls for a shock victory.

However, after Wahab Riaz (4- 41) bowled Wesley Madhevere (55) two balls later, ending a fifth-wicket partnership of 119, Shaheen (5-49) then had Taylor caught by Wahab at mid-off for 107 in the following over.

Zimbabwe went on to lose their last six wickets for 21 runs to be bowled out for 255 in 49.4 overs, with Shaheen - who had struck twice inside his first three overs to reduce the tourists to 28-2 - taking two wickets in the penultimate over to seal his five-for.

Brendan Taylor scored a century in vain for Zimbabwe

Wahab helped Shaheen steamroll the tail and also took two catches as Babar Azam won his first one-day international as Pakistan captain.

Babar would have experienced some jitters along the way, though, starting when Pakistan - for whom Haris Sohail (71) and Imam-ul-Haq (58) hit half-centuries - were restricted to 175-4 after 39 overs, with Babar out to the impressive Blessing Muzurabani (2-39) for 19.

The hosts plundered 106 from their final 11 overs, with Haris passing fifty amid a run of three boundaries in a row off Carl Mumba.

Haris was caught behind in the 42nd over as Pakistan slipped to 205-6 but the man who replaced him at the wicket, Imad Wasim, hit an unbeaten 34 from 26 balls as Babar's men posted 281-8.

Faheem Ashraf also made 23 from 16 and tailenders Wahab and Shaheen struck a boundary apiece in late cameos of eight each.

Haris Sohail top-scored for Pakistan with 71

Babar would then have been happy after Shaheen's early burst with the ball, only for Taylor to share a 71-run partnership with Craig Ervine (42) and then, after Zimbabwe lost two quick wickets to slip to 115-4, add that ton stand with Madhevere.

Taylor looked like celebrating a 107-ball century - his 17th for his country in all forms of international cricket - with a victory, but Shaheen and Wahab dashed those hopes at the death.

Pakistan will now be looking to wrap up a series win with a game to spare in Sunday's second ODI at the same venue.

Match Details

Date
30th Oct 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A S Dar, A Raza
TV Umpire
A Yaqoob
Match Referee
J Malik
Reserve Umpire
R Riaz

zimbabwe BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.B. Chari b Afridi 2
C.J. Chibhabha b Afridi 13
C.R. Ervine c Rauf b Wasim 41
B.R.M. Taylor c Riaz b Afridi 112
S.C. Williams c Rizwan b Riaz 4
W.N. Madhevere b Riaz 55
S.R. Butt b Riaz 8
T.S. Chisoro b Afridi 5
C.T. Mumba c Riaz b Afridi 1
B. Muzarabani b Riaz 5
Extras 7w, 2lb 9
Total All Out, 49.4 Overs 255
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 10 0 49 5
H. Rauf 10 1 57 0
F. Ashraf 10 1 57 0
Wahab 9.3 0 42 3
S.I. Wasim 10 0 49 1
Full Bowling Card

