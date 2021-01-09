Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Perth

185-6
Result
Badge

Thunder

168

Perth Scorchers win by 17 runs

Perth vs Thunder

Sam Billings hits 83 for Sydney Thunder in defeat to Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

Sam Billings was the standout performer for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League while England team-mates Jason Roy and Alex Hales were both dismissed cheaply

Sam Billings impressed for Sydney Thunder

Sam Billings fell just short of leading a superb run chase as Sydney Thunder lost to Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

England's Billings was dismissed in the 19th over after smashing 83 from 48 balls to help keep Thunder in contention in pursuit of Scorchers' 185-6.

The wicket proved critical as Thunder lost by 17 runs.

v

Wicket-keeper batsman Billings also took three catches, including England team-mate Jason Roy for 14, in the first innings.

Colin Munro top scored for Scorchers with 50 from 41 balls.

Thunder opener Alex Hales was dismissed for five from 10 balls and Usman Khawaja (26) and Ben Cutting (31) were the only batsmen to provide notable contributions along with Billings, who hit eight fours and four sixes before he was bowled by Andrew Tye with the score at 162-8.

Thunder are top of the table despite the defeat.

Match Details

Date
9th Jan 2021
Toss
Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Perth
Umpires
D M Koch, M W Graham-Smith
TV Umpire
S A Lightbody
Match Referee
S D Fry
Reserve Umpire
N R Johnstone

thunder BATTING CARD

Batsman R
U.T. Khawaja c Inglis b Richardson 26
A.D. Hales c sub b Behrendorff 5
C.J. Ferguson c Tye b Behrendorff 0
S.W. Billings b Tye 83
B.C.J. Cutting c Livingstone b Tye 31
N.J. McAndrew c Livingstone b Richardson 4
C.J. Green c sub b Marsh 7
A.F. Milne c Ahmed b Richardson 1
B.J. Doggett b Richardson 5
Extras 3w, 1b, 2lb 6
Total All Out, 20.0 Overs 168
Full Batting Card

perth BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.A. Richardson 4 0 24 4
J.P. Behrendorff 3 0 25 2
A.J. Tye 4 0 28 2
A. Hardie 3 0 27 0
Marsh 3 0 34 1
F. Ahmed 3 0 27 0
Full Bowling Card

