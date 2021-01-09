Sam Billings fell just short of leading a superb run chase as Sydney Thunder lost to Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

England's Billings was dismissed in the 19th over after smashing 83 from 48 balls to help keep Thunder in contention in pursuit of Scorchers' 185-6.

The wicket proved critical as Thunder lost by 17 runs.

Wicket-keeper batsman Billings also took three catches, including England team-mate Jason Roy for 14, in the first innings.

Colin Munro top scored for Scorchers with 50 from 41 balls.

Thunder opener Alex Hales was dismissed for five from 10 balls and Usman Khawaja (26) and Ben Cutting (31) were the only batsmen to provide notable contributions along with Billings, who hit eight fours and four sixes before he was bowled by Andrew Tye with the score at 162-8.

Thunder are top of the table despite the defeat.