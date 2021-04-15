Cricket Match
Rajasthan
Delhi
24-2 (4.3 ov)
Rajasthan vs Delhi
|Delhi 1st
|24-2 (4.3 ov)
|Delhi Capitals are 24 for 2 with 15.3 overs left
Delhi 1st Innings24-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.P. Shaw
|c Miller b Unadkat
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|S. Dhawan
|c Samson b Unadkat
|9
|11
|1
|0
|81.82
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|8
|5
|1
|0
|160.00
|R.R. Pant (c)
|Not out
|5
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|Extras
|0
|Total
|4.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|24
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Shaw 1.6ov
- 16 Dhawan 3.1ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C. Sakariya
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|Unadkat
|2
|0
|7
|2
|3.50
|C.H. Morris
|0.1
|0
|2
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 15th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- V K Sharma, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- S Singh
- Reserve Umpire
- J Madanagopal
Live Commentary
-
4.3
Chris Morris to Rishabh Pant. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vohra.
-
4.2
Chris Morris to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vohra.
-
4.1
Chris Morris to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Vohra.
-
3.6
Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
3.5
Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
3.4
Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.
-
3.3
FOUR! Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Jaydev Unadkat to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed, caught by Samson. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, It's Samson! Samson takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Dhawan.
-
2.6
FOUR! Chetan Sakariya to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
2.5
Chetan Sakariya to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
2.4
Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
2.3
Chetan Sakariya to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Unadkat.
-
2.2
Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.
-
2.1
FOUR! Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
1.6
OUT! Caught. Jaydev Unadkat to Prithvi Shaw. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Miller. Unadkat draws first blood! Shaw walks back without creating any impact.
-
1.5
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.
-
1.4
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
1.3
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
1.2
Jaydev Unadkat to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.
-
1.1
Jaydev Unadkat to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Tewatia.
-
0.6
Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vohra.
-
0.5
Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
0.4
Chetan Sakariya to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
0.3
Chetan Sakariya to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vohra.
-
0.2
APPEAL! Chetan Sakariya to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Miller, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chetan Sakariya to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, for no runs, fielded by Samson.