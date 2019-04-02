Jos Buttler hit a half century to help the Rajasthan Royals to a first IPL win of 2019 and inflict a fourth defeat in four on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Buttler (59 off 43) cracked eight boundaries and one six - off England team-mate Moeen Ali - on his way to a second fifty in this year's tournament.

Buttler ultimately fell in the 13th over, toe-ending leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2-17) to long-off, but the Royals continued to make light work of their 159-run target - winning by seven wicket, despite the late wicket of Steve Smith (38) seeing them stutter somewhat over the finish line.

Shreyas Gopal earlier starred with the ball for Rajasthan, the leg-spinner taking 3-12 from his four overs - including bowling Kohli (23) and taking a return catch off his own bowling to dismiss AB de Villiers (13).

Parthiv Patel top-scored for RCB with 67 off 41 balls, but their score of 158-4 proved not to be enough as the perennial IPL under-achievers slipped to a fourth-straight defeat to start the 2019 campaign.

