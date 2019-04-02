Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Rajasthan

164-3
Result
Badge

Bangalore

158-4

Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets

Rajasthan vs Bangalore

Jos Buttler hits IPL fifty in convincing win for Rajasthan Royals over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky customers can watch the Indian Premier League live by tuning into Star Gold, available on channel 729

Jos Buttler hit a second fifty in four innings' in this year's IPL (Credit: AFP)

Jos Buttler hit a half century to help the Rajasthan Royals to a first IPL win of 2019 and inflict a fourth defeat in four on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Buttler (59 off 43) cracked eight boundaries and one six - off England team-mate Moeen Ali - on his way to a second fifty in this year's tournament.

Buttler ultimately fell in the 13th over, toe-ending leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2-17) to long-off, but the Royals continued to make light work of their 159-run target - winning by seven wicket, despite the late wicket of Steve Smith (38) seeing them stutter somewhat over the finish line.

Shreyas Gopal earlier starred with the ball for Rajasthan, the leg-spinner taking 3-12 from his four overs - including bowling Kohli (23) and taking a return catch off his own bowling to dismiss AB de Villiers (13).

Parthiv Patel top-scored for RCB with 67 off 41 balls, but their score of 158-4 proved not to be enough as the perennial IPL under-achievers slipped to a fourth-straight defeat to start the 2019 campaign.

Sky customers can watch the Indian Premier League live by tuning into Star Gold, available on channel 729.

Match Details

Date
2nd Apr 2019
Toss
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Umpires
M Erasmus, A Y Dandekar
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
H A S Khalid

rajasthan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.M. Rahane lbw Chahal 22
J.C. Buttler c Stoinis b Chahal 59
S.P.D. Smith c Yadav b Siraj 38
R.A. Tripathi Not out 34
B.A. Stokes Not out 1
Extras 5w, 4b, 1lb 10
Total 19.5 Overs 164 - 3
Full Batting Card

bangalore BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Yadav 3.5 0 40 0
N.A. Saini 4 0 35 0
M. Siraj 4 0 25 1
Chahal 4 0 17 2
M.P. Stoinis 3 0 28 0
Ali 1 0 14 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK