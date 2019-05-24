Hampshire look to retain the Royal London One-Day Cup when they take on Somerset in Saturday's final at Lord's - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am.

Making Hampshire's task of claiming back-to-back titles that little bit tougher is the absence of captain James Vince and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, with both called up to England's World Cup squad.

The ECB lobbied on behalf of Hampshire to the ICC, hopeful both could play, but their request was ultimately denied due to "ICC regulations around global tournaments are clear that squad players are not permitted to play in domestic cricket after the start of the support period (May 23)."

Vince and Dawson have played crucial roles in Hampshire's progress to the final, with the club captain the tournament's third-leading scorer with 509 runs - a lofty 72.71 average, scoring three fifties and a hundred - and Dawson's 18 wickets at 20.33 contributing to his England recall.

Somerset's star performer with the bat this year has been 20-year-old talented opener Tom Banton, who has smashed two quick-fire centuries at the top of the order, against Kent and Worcestershire. With the ball, England international Craig Overton has impressed, taking 20 wickets at 17.50 apiece.

Somerset stormed to the top of the South Group with four wins from four to start the tournament, but then lost their next three - including a seven-wicket beating by Hampshire - to see them pipped to top spot by their opponents on Saturday.

A final-group win over Surrey saw Somerset scrape through to a play-off against Worcestershire, in which Banton proved to be their match-winner, before they then bettered Nottinghamshire in the semi-finals. Hampshire - with seven wins from eight in the group stage - earned a home semi, where they edged past Lancashire by four wickets.

Rilee Rossouw was Hampshire's hero - top-scoring with 85 as they successfully chase 243 - as was the case in last year's Lord's final. Rossouw smashed 125 from 114 balls as Hampshire posted the highest score in a Lord's final of 330-7 on their way to a 61-run win over Kent.

Somerset - current leaders in the County Championship - are looking to win their first domestic trophy in 14 years since claiming the T20 Cup in 2005.

Watch Somerset versus Hampshire in Saturday's final of the Royal London One-Day Cup from Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am.