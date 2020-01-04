Watch the best bits from day two of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands in Cape Town

James Anderson took two wickets with the second new ball as England were rewarded for their patience as five wickets in the evening session reduced South Africa to 215-8 at end of day two in Cape Town.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The tourists will now be pushing to wrap up the innings quickly to earn a first-innings lead as they bid for a series-levelling win after being bowled out for 269 early in the morning session.

Stuart Broad (2-36) and Anderson (3-34) had South Africa three down before lunch but a 117-run stand between Dean Elgar (88) and Rassie van der Dussen (68) gave the Proteas the advantage by tea.

However, Dom Bess (1-62) broke the stand with the wicket of Elgar, Sam Curran (2-39) got two - including Van der Dussen - with the old ball and Anderson got another two to give Joe Root's side the edge going into day three, leading by 54.

At the start of the day, England added just seven to their overnight total before Anderson edged to slip off Kagiso Rabada, leaving Ollie Pope unbeaten on 61.

The Proteas openers had started well with a flurry of boundaries before Broad removed Pieter Malan (5) as the debutant went fishing outside off to a ball that nipped away and guided it straight to Joe Root at first slip.

Zubayr Hamza (5) was next to go. Broad again hit the right line just outside off to find the edge and this time Ben Stokes flung himself to his right from second slip to take a brilliant catch millimetres from the turf.

England tails were up and after a change of ends, Anderson got in on the act to remove the South Africa captain. Once more it was that nagging line around off, a length that forced the batsman to play and just a fraction of movement away to locate the edge. Stokes was waiting again and gobbled up a far more regulation chance.

Elgar showed typical determination to battle through to lunch alongside Van der Dussen, who successfully reviewed after being out lbw to Anderson, with DRS showing a clear inside edge.

Van der Dussen had more luck after lunch when he gloved behind off Broad, only for replays to show the bowler had over-stepped. It was soon looking like a costly error as the partnership built.

It was up to 89 when Van der Dussen was given another life. Anderson found the edge this time and Stokes took a stunning one-handed grab, only for the ball to pop out when his elbow hit the turf.

Elgar had had no such difficulties and seemed to be moving serenely to a century. England had managed to keep the run-rate down well though and that perhaps led to the rash shot that brought about his dismissal.

The left-hander tried to hit Bess over mid-off but miscued it, allowing Root, back-peddling furiously, to get underneath and take the catch. A just reward for the off-spinner's efforts as he wiled away through 27 overs.

With the second new ball approaching, Curran was introduced and quickly ousted the dangerous Quinton de Kock (20) with a clever slower before Van der Dussen guided the ball to Stokes a couple of overs later.

Anderson took the new nut and it should have brought a wicket first ball, Dwaine Pretorius (4) nicked the out-swinger but Stokes grassed the chance low down at an advanced second slip position. He made amends three balls later though, another beautiful out-swinger, another edge and this time Stokes - having inched even closer to the wicket - held onto a stunning catch to his right.

There was time for one more for England before the close. Anderson targeted the stumps to Keshav Maharaj, the batsman got his bat down to prevent a plumb lbw but the inside edge looped up and Dom Sibley came in from third slip to take the catch.

Watch day three of the second Test between South Africa and England from 8am, Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket.