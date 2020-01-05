The best of the action from day three of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands in Cape Town

Dom Sibley is closing in on a maiden Test century after England built a commanding 264-run lead over South Africa on day three at Cape Town.

The opener shared a 116-run partnership with Joe Root (61) and while the England captain and nightwatchman Dom Bess (0) fell late in the day, Sibley will start day four on 85 not out with the visitors 218-4.

The day began with James Anderson (5-40) completing his 28th five-wicket haul in Test matches, taking him past Sir Ian Botham's England record, as South Africa were bowled out for 223, handing England a 46-run first-innings lead, and the batsmen took over from there.

Sibley was the mainstay for England, allowing others to bat around him and they did so superbly to put their side in a strong position to win the second Test and level the series.

England made the perfect start when Anderson, having taken a wicket with the last ball of day two, struck with the first delivery of the morning as he angled the ball across Kagiso Rabada (0) and enticed a thin nick through to Jos Buttler.

The England bowler was unable to complete the hat-trick but he did not have to wait long for his fifth wicket. Anrich Nortje (4) attempted a booming drive, the ball moved away a fraction, took the edge and Ben Stokes held on to another fine catch, this one high to his left, to become the first England fielder to take five catches in a Test innings.

South Africa had added just eight to their overnight total and, when England's openers came out, Zak Crawley started positively with two boundaries in the first over from Rabada. The fast bowler came back at the young opener and hit him twice with bouncers a couple of overs later.

However, Crawley did not shy away from the battle and will have been disappointed to depart nicking a drive against Rabada having reached 25 with another couple of classy boundaries.

With the South Africa attack lacking the energy and zip they had shown in previous days, Sibley and Joe Denly held firm for the rest of the session, leaving the ball well outside off and consolidating England's position of strength going into the afternoon session.

Denly came out after lunch and promptly punted Keshav Maharaj back over mid-off for a one-bounce four but that show of attacking intent led to retreat from South Africa with Faf du Plessis and his spinner deciding to switch to bowling over the wicket and into the rough outside the right-hander's leg stump.

With the batsmen content to kick it away and little movement at the other end, a stalemate ensued as Sibley and Denly ground out the runs to build the England lead.

A 73-run partnership was eventually broken when Denly took on a bouncer from Nortje and top-edged it down to fine leg where Dwaine Pretorius ran in to take a fine tumbling catch.

Root arrived at the crease and wasted little time before reverse sweeping Maharaj for four and by tea, the tourists lead was 155.

There was more aggression, both in the strokeplay and the running between the wickets, from England early in the evening session and Sibley brought up his maiden Test fifty from 140 balls before South Africa again succeeded in stemming the flow of runs.

England were in no great rush though and Root, in particular, was still managing to keep the score ticking over. The closest the hosts came to creating a chance in the first half of the session came when a leading edge from Sibley off Maharaj looped into the offside but dropped short of point and span away from the fielder to add to South Africa's frustration.

As the day moved towards its close, Root almost seemed to be toying with the South African field, moving to 47 with a delicate paddle sweep for two that brought the deep backward square fielder finer before hammering a full-blooded sweep just in front of square to reach his 46th Test fifty next ball.

The England skipper was gone before the close though as Pretorius produced a beauty that got up a bit and nipped away off a crack to take the edge, allowing Du Plessis to gobble up the chance at slip.

Bess came in for the final nine minutes but could not survive the day as he gloved a Nortje bumper behind and was given out on review to the last ball of the day.

