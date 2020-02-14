Tom Curran held his nerve as England secured a last-ball, two-run win over South Africa in Durban to take the three-match T20I series to a decider.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Proteas required 15 from the final over to top England's 204-7 and reduced that equation to five from three after Dwaine Pretorius smashed Curran for six and four.

But the England seamer then limited Pretorius to two runs from the next ball, before pinning him lbw with a yorker and then having Bjorn Fortuin caught at short fine leg off the last.

An England defeat would have been harsh Moeen Ali, who clubbed a pulsating 39 from 11 balls and bossed a sixth-wicket stand of 51 in 18 balls with Ben Stokes (47no off 30) as the tourists plundered 79 runs from their final 29 balls.

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock was also brutal with the bat, cracking eight sixes in a 22-ball 65 as he posted a South Africa-record 17-ball fifty during a 92-run stand with Temba Bavuma (31 off 29) for the first wicket in 47 balls.

However, the tourists, who lost the opening game in East London on Wednesday by one run, can now wrap up a series win at Centurion on Sunday after levelling proceedings at 1-1 as Eoin Morgan's team won a T20I in Durban for the first time.

More to follow.

Watch the third T20I between South Africa and England, at Centurion, from 12pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket.