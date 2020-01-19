England are four wickets away from a comprehensive third Test win - and series lead - over South Africa, after taking 10 wickets for just 103 runs on a rain-shortened fourth day in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa first suffered the embarrassment of losing their final four first-innings wickets for just one run in 25 minutes, to be bowled out for 209 - three batsmen comprehensively bowled when playing brainless, aggressive shots against a brand new ball.

In stark contrast to their determined batting display late on day three, Vernon Philander (27) lost his off stump and Quinton de Kock (63) his middle pole when playing big, booming drives in Stuart Broad and Sam Curran's opening overs, and the tail quickly toppled thereafter.

England enforced the follow-on in an away Test for the first time since Wellington 2013 against New Zealand, and Joe Root proceeded to run through the flimsy South African batting line-up after another lengthy rain delay in the Test, taking 4-31 as the hosts closed on 102-6.

De Kock (3) - dismissed twice in a day - was one of Root's victims, inexplicably looking to heave one over midwicket and instead sending a leading edge to backward point, while the England skipper also did for his South African counterpart, Faf du Plessis (36), who showed a great deal more fight in his 123-ball vigil before being the final wicket to fall.

South Africa's disastrous day took just six deliveries to start to unravel as Broad sent Philander's off-stump cartwheeling backwards. Curran then added De Kock's scalp to a near identical delivery five balls later.

Broad completed the hat-trick of stump-smashing as Keshav Maharaj (0) hacked one onto his leg stump, while he wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Kagiso Rabada (1), caught at mid-off, in his next over - South Africa dismissed some 91 runs short of the follow-on target.

In the second innings, Broad and Curran couldn't quite replicate their fine efforts first thing as they went wicketless in a six-over spell before rain forced the players off for over three hours.

Upon the resumption, it was Mark Wood's turn to send the stumps flying, bowling Dean Elgar (15) with one that nipped back in, while he added the hugely-out-of-sorts Zubayr Hamza (2), caught down the legside, shortly after.

Pieter Malan (12) and Du Plessis resisted for a spell but, going nowhere against the spinners, the former eventually found one with his name on it, out lbw to Root.

It was a similar story with Rassie van der Dussen, as Dom Bess - conceding just 17 runs from his 18 overs - and Root were allowed to bed in to lengthy spells, although both were guilty of wasting England's two precious reviews on poor referrals.

Ollie Pope took another sensational diving catch at short leg to ultimately do for Van der Dussen (10) and then, after De Kock quickly came and went, he took another a simpler bat-pad chance to claim the key wicket of Du Plessis on a dream day for England.

