Day 1 of 5
Badge

S Africa

 

In Play
Badge

India

92-0  (30.4 ov)

S Africa vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 90-0 (30.1 ov)
India are 92 for 0

India 1st Innings90-0

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul Not out 30 88 4 0 34.09
M.A. Agarwal Not out 54 96 8 0 56.25
Extras 4b, 4lb 8
Total 30.1 Overs, 0 wkts 90
To Bat: 
C.A. Pujara,
V. Kohli,
A.M. Rahane,
R.R. Pant,
R. Ashwin,
S.N. Thakur,
M. Shami,
J.J. Bumrah,
M. Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
K. Rabada 9.1 4 13 0 1.42
L. Ngidi 7 0 23 0 3.29
M. Jansen 7 1 30 0 4.29
P.W.A. Mulder 6 1 15 0 2.50
K.A. Maharaj 1 0 1 0 1.00

Match Details

Date
26th - 30th Dec 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Supersport Park
Umpires
A T Holdstock, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
A Paleker
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
B P Jele

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 26, 2021 10:50am

  •  

    30.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    30.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    30.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Ngidi, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    30.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Petersen.

  •  

    29.6

    Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Short, to leg swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    29.5

    Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Petersen.

  •  

    29.4

    Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    29.3

    Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    29.2

    Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    29.1

    FOUR! Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    28.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    28.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    28.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Petersen.

  •  

    28.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    28.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    28.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    27.6

    Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada. It's time for Lunch on Day 1. The Indian openers gave a steady start in the first session of play and both will look to continue the same in the next session. The South African bowlers will look to develop a new plan to find the breakthrough. Join us for the second session in another 40 minutes.

  •  

    27.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    27.4

    Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    27.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    27.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short leg for no runs, mis-fielded by de Kock, fielded by Petersen.

  •  

    27.1

    Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.

  •  

    26.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    26.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    26.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    26.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    26.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement shoulders arms, Left past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    25.6

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    25.5

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Jansen, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    25.4

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    25.3

    Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj. Both the batters are keeping the scorecard busy and adapting to the condition nicely.

  •  

    25.2

    FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    24.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    24.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    24.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    24.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    24.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    24.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    23.6

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    23.5

    Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    23.4

    Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    23.3

    Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    23.2

    Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    23.1

    Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    22.6

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    22.4

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    22.3

    FOUR! Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Proper and a neat cricketing stroke from Mayank Agarwal.

  •  

    22.2

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.

  •  

    22.1

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    21.6

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    21.5

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Petersen.

  •  

    21.4

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    21.3

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    21.2

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    21.1

    Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    20.6

    Wiaan Mulder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    20.5

    Wiaan Mulder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    20.4

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    20.3

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    20.2

    Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    20.1

    Wiaan Mulder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bavuma, fielded by Maharaj.

Full Commentary