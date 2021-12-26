Cricket Match
S Africa
India
92-0 (30.4 ov)
S Africa vs India
India 1st Innings90-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|30
|88
|4
|0
|34.09
|M.A. Agarwal
|Not out
|54
|96
|8
|0
|56.25
|Extras
|4b, 4lb
|8
|Total
|30.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|90
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|9.1
|4
|13
|0
|1.42
|L. Ngidi
|7
|0
|23
|0
|3.29
|M. Jansen
|7
|1
|30
|0
|4.29
|P.W.A. Mulder
|6
|1
|15
|0
|2.50
|K.A. Maharaj
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 26th - 30th Dec 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
-
30.4
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
30.3
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
30.2
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Ngidi, fielded by Bavuma.
-
30.1
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Petersen.
-
29.6
Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Short, to leg swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
29.5
Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Petersen.
-
29.4
Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
29.3
Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
29.2
Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
29.1
FOUR! Marco Jansen to Mayank Agarwal. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
28.6
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.5
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.4
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Petersen.
-
28.3
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.2
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
28.1
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
27.6
Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada. It's time for Lunch on Day 1. The Indian openers gave a steady start in the first session of play and both will look to continue the same in the next session. The South African bowlers will look to develop a new plan to find the breakthrough. Join us for the second session in another 40 minutes.
-
27.5
Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
27.4
Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs.
-
27.3
Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
27.2
Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short leg for no runs, mis-fielded by de Kock, fielded by Petersen.
-
27.1
Keshav Maharaj to Mayank Agarwal. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
26.6
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
26.5
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.4
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.3
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
26.2
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
26.1
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement shoulders arms, Left past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
25.6
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
25.5
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Jansen, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
25.4
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
25.3
Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj. Both the batters are keeping the scorecard busy and adapting to the condition nicely.
-
25.2
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
25.1
Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
24.6
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
24.5
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
24.4
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma, fielded by Jansen.
-
24.3
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
24.2
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
24.1
Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
23.6
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
23.5
Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
23.4
Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
23.3
Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
23.2
Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
23.1
Lungi Ngidi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
22.6
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
22.5
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
22.4
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
22.3
FOUR! Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Proper and a neat cricketing stroke from Mayank Agarwal.
-
22.2
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
22.1
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
21.6
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
21.5
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Petersen.
-
21.4
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
21.3
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
21.2
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
21.1
Lungi Ngidi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
20.6
Wiaan Mulder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
20.5
Wiaan Mulder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
20.4
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
20.3
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
20.2
Wiaan Mulder to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
20.1
Wiaan Mulder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bavuma, fielded by Maharaj.