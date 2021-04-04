Cricket Match
S Africa
306-4 (46.4 ov)
Pakistan
S Africa vs Pakistan
|S Africa 1st
|306-4 (46.4 ov)
|South Africa are 306 for 4 with 3.2 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings306-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|b Rauf
|80
|86
|10
|1
|93.02
|A.K. Markram
|c Ali b Ashraf
|39
|34
|4
|2
|114.71
|T. Bavuma (c)
|c Azam b Rauf
|92
|102
|9
|0
|90.20
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Ashraf b Hasnain
|60
|37
|6
|4
|162.16
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|30
|20
|1
|2
|150.00
|H. Klaasen
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 3w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|46.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|306
Fall of Wickets
- 55 Markram 9.3ov
- 169 de Kock 30.1ov
- 270 van der Dussen 41.4ov
- 306 Bavuma 46.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|8
|1
|45
|0
|5.63
|M. Hasnain
|10
|0
|74
|1
|7.40
|F. Ashraf
|9
|0
|62
|1
|6.89
|H. Rauf
|8.2
|0
|49
|2
|5.88
|S. Khan
|9
|0
|64
|0
|7.11
|D. Aziz
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Wanderers Stadium
- Umpires
- A Paleker, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
-
46.4
Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
46.3
Haris Rauf to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, outside edge for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
46.2
OUT! Caught. Haris Rauf to Temba Bavuma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Azam.
-
46.1
Haris Rauf to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
45.6
Faheem Ashraf to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
45.5
Faheem Ashraf to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
45.4
Faheem Ashraf to David Miller. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
45.3
Faheem Ashraf to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
45.2
FREE HIT. SIX! Faheem Ashraf to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
45.2
SIX! Faheem Ashraf to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg and it was a no ball.
-
45.1
Faheem Ashraf to David Miller. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
44.6
Muhammad Hasnain to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
44.5
Muhammad Hasnain to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
44.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
44.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
44.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Aziz.
-
44.1
Muhammad Hasnain to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed to fine leg for 3 runs, run save by Ali, fielded by Afridi.
-
43.6
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
43.5
Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
43.4
Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
43.3
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
43.2
Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
43.1
Shaheen Afridi to David Miller. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
42.6
Haris Rauf to David Miller. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
42.5
FOUR! Haris Rauf to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
42.4
Haris Rauf to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
42.3
Haris Rauf to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
42.2
Haris Rauf to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
42.1
Haris Rauf to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
41.6
Muhammad Hasnain to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to third man for 1 run.
-
41.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
41.4
OUT! Caught. Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Ashraf. Rassie van der Dussen's entertaining knock comes to an end but he has done his job.
-
41.3
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. 100 partnership for the third wicket.
-
41.2
SIX! Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
41.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
40.6
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Brave sweep! Rassie van der Dussen brings up his fifty in style.
-
40.5
Shadab Khan to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
40.4
Shadab Khan to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
40.3
APPEAL! Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
40.2
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
40.1
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
39.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
39.5
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
39.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
39.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
39.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
39.1
SIX! Muhammad Hasnain to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
38.6
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
38.5
Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
38.4
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
38.3
Shadab Khan to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ashraf.
-
38.2
Shadab Khan to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, direct hit by ul-Haq.
-
38.1
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
37.6
SIX! Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over third man for 6 runs. Rassie van der Dussen was continuing his form from the last game. 50 partnership for the third wicket.
-
37.5
Faheem Ashraf to Temba Bavuma. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
37.4
Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
37.3
Faheem Ashraf to Temba Bavuma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
37.2
Faheem Ashraf to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
37.1
Faheem Ashraf to Temba Bavuma. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.