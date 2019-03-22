Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

180-3
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

164-9

South Africa win by 16 runs

S Africa vs Sri Lanka

South Africa beat Sri Lanka in T20I series despite Isuru Udana's quick-fire 84no

Reeza Hendricks top-scored for South Africa with 65

Isuru Udana's stunning late cameo with the bat came in vain for Sri Lanka as South Africa recorded a series-sealing 16-run win in the second T20I at Centurion.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Udana (84no off 48 deliveries) came to the crease with Sri Lanka 62-6 chasing 181 and proceeded to smash six sixes, eight fours and part of his bat during an absorbing innings in which he was also caught off a JP Duminy no-ball on 31.

Isuru Udana clubbed six sixes in his blistering innings

Sri Lanka began the final over needing 32 runs for a remarkable victory and their hopes were raised when Udana dispatched Lutho Sipamla for six but the tourists were eventually limited to 164-9, despite Udana also sending the penultimate ball into the stands.

Sri Lanka were ultimately punished for sinking to 31-4, with Dale Steyn (2-34) striking twice in the first over and Chris Morris (3-32) making two breakthroughs in the fourth.

South Africa - who posted 180-3 thanks to knocks from Reeza Hendricks (65), Rassie van der Dussen (64) and stand-in skipper Duminy (33no from 17 balls) - will be now eyeing a clean sweep in Johannesburg on Sunday, a feat they managed in the preceding five-match ODI series.

Pint in one hand, cricket ball in the other!. Watch how a fan bagged a blinder during the T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Centurion!

Hendricks and Van Der Dussen shared a second-wicket stand of 116, the duo smashing 55 runs between overs 10 and 14 with South Africa on 63-1 after nine at SuperSport Park - Aiden Markram (3) having fallen cheaply on debut, to Udana.

Hendricks and Van der Dussen were dismissed by Lasith Malinga and Akila Dananjaya respectively but Duminy - deputising as captain for the IPL-bound Faf du Plessis - then cracked two sixes and as many fours to end the South Africa innings with a flourish.

JP Duminy turned a dropped catch into a run out during South Africa's series-sealing win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

Sri Lanka's innings began terribly with Steyn accounting for Avishka Fernando (0) and Kusal Mendis (4) - Mendis bowled by a beauty that nipped back and clipped off-stump - and Morris dismissing Niroshan Dickwella (20) and inflicting a golden duck on Kamindu Mendis.

Malinga's men were then reeling on 84-7 with six overs to go before Udana's fireworks made South Africa - for whom spinner Tabraiz Shamsi bagged 2-16 from four overs - sweat a little.

Watch the third T20 international between South Africa and Sri Lanka, in Johannesburg, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.25pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
22nd Mar 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Supersport Park
Umpires
S George, B P Jele
TV Umpire
A Paleker
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A T Holdstock

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Sipamla b Morris 20
W.I.A. Fernando c Shamsi b Steyn 0
B.K.G. Mendis b Steyn 4
N.L.T.C. Perera c Qeshile b Pretorius 22
P.H.K.D. Mendis c Qeshile b Morris 0
A.K. Perera c Duminy b Shamsi 11
D.M. de Silva run out (Duminy) 10
I.U. Tillakaratna Not out 84
M.K.P.A.D. Perera b Shamsi 1
S.L. Malinga b Morris 8
Extras 1nb, 3w, 4
Total 20.0 Overs 164 - 9
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Steyn 3 0 34 2
C.H. Morris 4 1 32 3
L. Sipamla 4 0 42 0
D. Pretorius 4 0 22 1
T. Shamsi 4 0 16 2
Duminy 1 0 18 0
Full Bowling Card

