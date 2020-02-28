Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

South Africa

195-3
Result
Badge

Thailand Women

82

South Africa Women win by 113 runs

South Africa vs Thailand Women

Lizelle Lee plunders century in record total as South Africa crush Thailand in Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa's Lizelle Lee in full flow on her way to her maiden T20 international century

Lizelle Lee smashed 101 off 60 balls as South Africa scored the highest total in the history of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup before crushing Thailand by a record 113 runs.

SCORECARD

Lee added 131 runs with Sune Luus (61 not out) to power South Africa to 195-3 after choosing to bat at Canberra's Manuka Oval before the Proteas bowled Thailand out for 82 off 19.1 overs.

Thailand began the game well, dismissing Dane van Niekerk early and restricting South Africa to 37-1 after the first six overs but were undone by Lee's powerful strokeplay.

v

The 27-year-old helped herself to three sixes, going on to post her maiden Twenty20 century after being dropped on 45 - one of several chances missed by Thailand in the field.

The chase faltered early on as Thailand lost three wickets in three deliveries, including a run-out, in an eventful fourth over bowled by Shabnim Ismail (3-8).

Only Onnicha Kamchomphu (26) and Chanida Sutthiruang (13) made it into double figures as Luus (3-15) caused more havoc.

Live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup continues on Sky Sports Cricket and across Sky's digital platforms.

Match Details

Date
28th Feb 2020
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
J Williams, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
S George
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
C A Polosak

thailand women BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N. Chantam run out (Chetty) 6
N. Boochatham s Chetty b van Niekerk 8
N. Koncharoenkai b Ismail 0
N. Chaiwai b Ismail 0
S. Tippoch c Wolvaardt b Mlaba 1
O. Kamchomphu c Chetty b Luus 26
C. Sutthiruang lbw de Klerk 13
W. Liengprasert s Chetty b Luus 6
S. Laomi c van Niekerk b Luus 3
R. Padunglerd b Ismail 7
S. Lateh Not out 3
Extras 1nb, 4b, 4lb 9
Total All Out, 19.1 Overs 82
Full Batting Card

south africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N. Mlaba 4 1 4 1
S. Ismail 3.1 1 8 3
A. Khaka 2 0 17 0
D. van Niekerk 3 0 13 1
S. Luus 4 0 15 3
N. de Klerk 3 0 17 1
Full Bowling Card

