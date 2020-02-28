Lizelle Lee smashed 101 off 60 balls as South Africa scored the highest total in the history of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup before crushing Thailand by a record 113 runs.

Lee added 131 runs with Sune Luus (61 not out) to power South Africa to 195-3 after choosing to bat at Canberra's Manuka Oval before the Proteas bowled Thailand out for 82 off 19.1 overs.

Thailand began the game well, dismissing Dane van Niekerk early and restricting South Africa to 37-1 after the first six overs but were undone by Lee's powerful strokeplay.

The 27-year-old helped herself to three sixes, going on to post her maiden Twenty20 century after being dropped on 45 - one of several chances missed by Thailand in the field.

The chase faltered early on as Thailand lost three wickets in three deliveries, including a run-out, in an eventful fourth over bowled by Shabnim Ismail (3-8).

Only Onnicha Kamchomphu (26) and Chanida Sutthiruang (13) made it into double figures as Luus (3-15) caused more havoc.

