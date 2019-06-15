Cricket Match
Sri Lanka
Australia
334-7 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|334-7 (50.0 ov)
|Australia are 334 for 7 - Between Innings
Australia 1st Innings334-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|b de Silva
|26
|48
|2
|0
|54.17
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Karunaratne b Tillakaratna
|153
|132
|15
|5
|115.91
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Tillakaratna b de Silva
|10
|20
|1
|0
|50.00
|S.P.D. Smith
|b Malinga
|73
|59
|7
|1
|123.73
|G.J. Maxwell
|Not out
|46
|25
|5
|1
|184.00
|S.E. Marsh
|c Siriwardana b Tillakaratna
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|A.T. Carey
|run out (Tillakaratna)
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|P.J. Cummins
|run out (Tillakaratna)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.A. Starc
|Not out
|5
|4
|0
|0
|125.00
|Extras
|1nb, 9w, 4lb
|14
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|334
- To Bat:
- J.P. Behrendorff,
- K.W. Richardson
Fall of Wickets
- 80 Warner 16.4ov
- 100 Khawaja 22.6ov
- 273 Finch 42.4ov
- 278 Smith 43.3ov
- 310 Marsh 46.6ov
- 317 Carey 48.1ov
- 320 Cummins 48.3ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|10
|1
|61
|1
|6.10
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|10
|0
|88
|0
|8.80
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|10
|0
|57
|2
|5.70
|Perera
|10
|0
|67
|0
|6.70
|D.M. de Silva
|8
|0
|40
|2
|5.00
|Siriwardana
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
Match Details
- Date
- 15th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
Live Commentary
-
49.6
FOUR! Thisara Perera to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
49.5
Thisara Perera to Mitchell Starc. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.
-
49.4
Thisara Perera to Mitchell Starc. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs.
-
49.3
Thisara Perera to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
49.2
Thisara Perera to Mitchell Starc. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
49.1
Thisara Perera to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
48.6
Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Tillakaratna.
-
48.5
Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
48.4
Isuru Udana to Mitchell Starc. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
48.3
OUT! Run Out. Isuru Udana to Pat Cummins. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on, fielded by Tillakaratna. Udana gets another run out! Again good bowling from Udana to makes sure Cummins didn't get a run. He takes the ball on the leg-side and lasers the ball to the strikers end. Another great piece of fielding from the Sri Lankan.
-
48.2
Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, outside edge to deep backward point for 3 runs, dropped catch by Thirimanne, fielded by Siriwardana, fielded by Perera.
-
48.1
OUT! Run Out. Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Slower ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on, fielded by Tillakaratna. A great piece of bowling and fielding there from Udana. A great slower ball cramps Maxwell for room, he receives the ball from the push and lines up the non-strikers end beams the ball into the stumps.
-
47.6
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, to leg on the back foot Steer, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
47.5
Lasith Malinga to Alex Carey. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Mendis, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
47.4
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.
-
47.3
Lasith Malinga to Alex Carey. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Tillakaratna, fielded by Siriwardana.
-
47.2
Lasith Malinga to Alex Carey. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
47.1
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
46.6
OUT! Caught. Isuru Udana to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Siriwardana. Another wicket for Sri Lanka. This time Marsh mis-times the slog to the leg-side boundary and is caught near the ropes at mid-wicket. Marsh didn't look comfortable at the crease and that showed in the way he got out.
-
46.5
Isuru Udana to Shaun Marsh. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
46.4
Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
46.3
Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Slower ball yorker, down leg side on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
46.2
Isuru Udana to Shaun Marsh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
46.1
Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
46.1
Wide Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
45.6
Lasith Malinga to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
45.5
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
45.4
Lasith Malinga to Shaun Marsh. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
-
45.3
Lasith Malinga to Shaun Marsh. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
45.2
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
45.1
Lasith Malinga to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
44.6
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, middle stump backing away pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. A stroke of luck for Maxwell as he gets a top-edge on a shorter ball. The ball just goes over the keeper for four.
-
44.5
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, down leg side backing away pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Maxwell receives a full toss and clubs the ball again. This time he goes over mid-wicket for four.
-
44.4
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by de Silva. Maxwell flicks the attempted yorker through the leg-side for four. A really good over for the Aussies so far.
-
44.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, down leg side backing away driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
44.2
SIX! Nuwan Pradeep to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Maxwell clubs this one down the ground for another boundary. When he is like this there is no stopping him.
-
44.1
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
43.6
Lasith Malinga to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
43.5
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
43.4
Lasith Malinga to Shaun Marsh. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
43.3
OUT! Bowled. Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot working, missed to. Malinga gets the wicket of Smith. A beautiful yorker coming through at an awkward angle cramps Smith up.
-
43.2
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Siriwardana.
-
43.1
Lasith Malinga to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
42.6
Isuru Udana to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, to leg backing away hooking, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
42.5
Isuru Udana to Steven Smith. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot working, to short leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Tillakaratna, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
42.4
OUT! Caught. Isuru Udana to Aaron Finch. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Karunaratne. Finch has gone! The slower ball does the trick as Finch top-edges one straight to cover. A great innings comes to an end, he will be disapointed he didn't get Australia to 300 but the rest of the batsmen should get them over the 320-330 mark.
-
42.3
Isuru Udana to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
42.2
Isuru Udana to Steven Smith. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Siriwardana, fielded by Thirimanne.
-
42.1
Isuru Udana to Aaron Finch. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, run save by Karunaratne, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
41.6
SIX! Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
41.5
Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
41.4
Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
41.3
Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Karunaratne.
-
41.3
Wide Lasith Malinga to Steven Smith. Slower ball full toss, wide down leg side moves in front Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
41.2
Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
41.1
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Aaron Finch. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Finch heaves this one over mid-wicket and gets a four which brings him to 150. He could get another fifty here too.
-
40.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Aaron Finch. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Karunaratne.
-
40.5
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
40.4
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
40.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
40.2
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. This time Smith gets a short ball but the result is the same as he cuts this one fine of third man for four.
-
40.1
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Steven Smith. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. A stunning shot from Smith here as the yorker comes in from Pradeep, he just manages to work this into the gap on the leg-side.