Sri Lanka vs England

England will begin the post-Alastair Cook era on Tuesday in the same Test match in which Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath will end his career and Rory Burns and Ben Foakes could debut for the tourists.

Uncapped Surrey captain Burns is poised to replace Cook - who bowed out from international cricket with a century against India at The Oval in September - at the top of England's order as the tourists gear up for their first Test without the now-retired left-hander since 2006.

Burns' team-mate Ben Foakes could also make his maiden England appearance, with the 25-year-old looking increasingly likely to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow (ankle) as wicketkeeper.

Sri Lanka will soon have to cope without Herath, with the 40-year-old spinner - 10th on the list of all-time leading Test wicket-takers with 430 - to exit after his 93rd game in the format this week.

"Ending your career is not an easy decision to take but you need to take a decision at the right time," said Herath, the last active player to have made his Test debut in the 1990s.

"For me, this is high time to stop playing international cricket. I have given my best to my country, to Sri Lankan cricket and to my team. When you are leaving the sport that you love of course it is a sad moment.

"There is a lot of potential and ability [in Sri Lankan cricket]. If we can give them the right environment and the right mental support you will see great Sri Lankan players in the future as well."

Herath could ascend to seventh on the wicket-takers chart with five scalps in Galle, above Sir Richard Hadlee (431), Stuart Broad (433) and Kapil Dev (434), particularly with Broad's spot in the England side for the first Test of the three-match series seemingly far from guaranteed.

But one strike in Galle would also earn Herath a significant milestone, making him the third bowler in Test history to take 100 wickets at a single venue, after Muttiah Muralitharan, who achieved the feat at Colombo, Kandy and Galle, and James Anderson, who has bagged 103 at Lord's.

"We're very aware of the skills he has and how he'll try to get us out but it is about us playing the situation and the surface, not trying to look too much at it being his last Test," said England captain Joe Root. "We've got to play 11 Sri Lankan players and the respect has to be there for the whole team.

"There will be a lot of noise around him and it being his last game, rightly so - we would like to do something for him and make sure he gets the respect he deserves for a fantastic career over 19 years.

"He has had a wonderful career and done some very special things over a long period of time. It's no coincidence he has that amount of wickets

"He's a proven performer who is very good at exploiting surfaces, especially this one. So we're going to have to play him well. But we've done our homework and we feel we're in a good place."

Root, England coach Trevor Bayliss and national selector Ed Smith are still mulling over the make-up of their side, something Root explained to Sky Sports Cricket's Ian Ward on Monday morning.

"It will be my first Test match without playing with Alastair. It's a big loss in terms of experience. But it's a great opportunity for someone else to make that spot their own and do something special for England." Joe Root

Root is aware that the weather could have a big impact as his side target a first Test series victory away from home since overcoming South Africa in early 2016, having drawn in Bangladesh and been beaten in India, Australia and New Zealand in the intervening period.

England's six limited-overs games against Sri Lanka last month were all hit by rain - five ODIs and a one-off Twenty20 international - but Root says that has given his players "awareness" of battling the elements.

"When we are off for rain throughout the Test match, it is about managing those periods well and understanding the importance of starting again whether it be with bat or ball," said the 27-year-old. "Not wasting three or four overs because that could be vital to the result.

"Having had a bit of awareness in the one-dayers and experiencing that, a lot of the guys know how important that is. It is nice to have that in the bank and feeling that knowledge can help.

"There's no real excuse for going in undercooked," added Root after Monday's training session was affected by rain, a fate that also befell the tourists during the second and final warm-up game last week with day one of that contest entirely washed out.

"We've done some really good stuff up until now and that'll have to be enough. We've got to be adaptable - it's part and parcel of Test cricket and playing here this time of year."

Sri Lanka have made a last minute change to their 16-man squad with Lahiru Kumara "found guilty of breaching the code of conduct of the team" and fellow seamer Dushmantha Chameera called up in his place.

