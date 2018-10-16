Sri Lanka vs England

England will be forced into a change of personnel as they aim to take a 2-0 lead in the ODI series with Sri Lanka in Kandy on Wednesday.

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson has been ruled for the rest of the series with a side strain he sustained in England's 31-run, DLS win in the second fixture in Dambulla on Saturday.

Dawson, who was also selected for the washed-out opening ODI in Dambulla, has been replaced in the squad by Kent's leg-spinning all-rounder Joe Denly, but England look likely to pick an extra seam option in their XI in a match where rain could once again play a part.

Mark Wood and the Curran brothers, Sam and Tom, are vying for that spot, with Liam Plunkett not available until the fourth ODI due to his wedding.

"We just go back to the same balance of team we've had these last few years," said Moeen Ali. "I think it's more going back to what we're good at, two spinners in the side with Joe Root being the third if needed.

"He's been bowling really well with the white ball and we have good skills with our seamers as well. It's a shame for Daws [Dawson] because this was a great opportunity for him to play regularly and it hasn't happened."

Kusal Perera, out to Dawson in the rain-affected encounter at the weekend, will also miss the rest of the series, the batsman has suffered a hamstring injury, with Sri Lanka picking Sadeera Samarawickrama in his place.

Samarawickrama has played three ODIs for Sri Lanka, recording ducks in his first two games against Pakistan in Sharjah last October before striking 42 against India in Visakhapatnam in December.

Dasun Shanaka figured at No 5 for Sri Lanka on Saturday and says his focus in on batting time as the hosts hunt just their sixth ODI victory in 2018.

"I've been sent up to No 5 because I had been consistent in the domestic T20 and limited-overs tournaments," said Shanaka. "What the team needs is for me to bat as many overs as possible.

4:40 Highlights from the second ODI in Dambulla as Eoin Morgan scored 92 and Chris Woakes took three early wickets

"The challenge is to get myself in then settle into my natural game. If I do that the runs will come. I have been asked to play out the first 15-20 balls and then to go for my shots.

"If we have a settled batting order it's good for the team. We have talked a lot about it, and the captain and senior players have decided that from this series we should try and let players get used to their roles."

Shanaka top-scored with 65 as Sri Lanka won their last ODI in Pallekele, a three-run success over South Africa in August, but the Lions were beaten in their previous four fixtures at the venue before that.

Dinesh Chandimal's side will be hoping Lasith Malinga can fire again with the ball after he bagged an eighth ODI five-for and passed 500 international wickets over the weekend.

Sri Lanka's players, meanwhile, fielded no questions on former batsman Sanath Jayasuriya being charged with two counts of breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

"We have decided the players will not answer any questions with regard to Sanath," said Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake.

"It is not a distraction because Sanath has no role to play with the squad at the moment. As a team and a board we cannot comment on the saga."

Watch the third ODI between Sri Lanka and England, in Pallekele, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 9.30am on Wednesday.