Sri Lanka vs England

Chris Jordan hopes to use England's Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka on Saturday to push himself back into contention for other formats.

Jordan has become a key part of England's line-up in T20 cricket with 38 wickets in 43 games, including 3-42 against Australia at Edgbaston in June, but played the last of his 31 ODIs against Pakistan in September 2016 and the last of his eight Tests against his native Windies in 2015.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match in Colombo, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm, Jordan said: "I don't regard myself as just a T20 player for England, but that's the format I'm involved in at the moment.

"I do have ambitions and aspirations of being involved in all three formats, but that is down to me putting in the hard work. If the guys in possession aren't being pushed it's almost too easy.

"Any time you get the opportunity to be involved with this amazing squad is something you look forward to.

"Any chance to put on the England shirt you have to grab it with both hands, whether it's one game or 10 games. That's part and parcel of being a professional."

Kent all-rounder Joe Denly could also get his first action of the tour, having failed to make an ODI appearance in England's 3-1 series win after being called up as an injury replacement for Liam Dawson after the second game.

Denly, 32, impressed in T20 cricket for his county last season, crowned Vitality Blast Player of the Year at September's PCA Awards after scoring 409 runs, including a century and two fifties, and taking 20 wickets at 16.75 with his ever-improving leg-spin.

England could come up against ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis again on Saturday, with the 20-year-old in line for his international debut after being named in the hosts' 15-man squad.

Kamindu played against England for a Sri Lanka Board XI in an ODI warm-up earlier this month, with the youngster bowling both right and left-arm spin depending whether the left-handed Eoin Morgan or right-handed Joe Root was on strike.

Kamindu must tell the umpire which arm he is bowling with before a ball is delivered and can switch as often as he likes in an over provided he lets the umpire know.

England (possible): J Roy, J Buttler (wk), A Hales, E Morgan (c), J Denly, B Stokes, M Ali, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, T Curran

Sri Lanka (possible): N Dickwella (wk), S Samarawickrama, D Chandimal, K Mendis, D Shanaka, K Mendis, T Perera (c), A Dananjaya, L Malinga, L Sandakan, D Chameera

