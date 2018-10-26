Cricket Match

Sri Lanka

14:30
England

Sri Lanka vs England

Chris Jordan using England T20 in Sri Lanka to press claims for other formats

Watch the one-off Twenty20 between England and Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm on Saturday

Chris Jordan doesn't want to be pigeonholed as a T20 specialist

Chris Jordan hopes to use England's Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka on Saturday to push himself back into contention for other formats.

Jordan has become a key part of England's line-up in T20 cricket with 38 wickets in 43 games, including 3-42 against Australia at Edgbaston in June, but played the last of his 31 ODIs against Pakistan in September 2016 and the last of his eight Tests against his native Windies in 2015.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match in Colombo, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm, Jordan said: "I don't regard myself as just a T20 player for England, but that's the format I'm involved in at the moment.

Live International T20 Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

October 27, 2018, 2:00pm


"I do have ambitions and aspirations of being involved in all three formats, but that is down to me putting in the hard work. If the guys in possession aren't being pushed it's almost too easy.

"Any time you get the opportunity to be involved with this amazing squad is something you look forward to.

"Any chance to put on the England shirt you have to grab it with both hands, whether it's one game or 10 games. That's part and parcel of being a professional."

Jordan has played 34 T20Is for England, taking 38 wickets

Kent all-rounder Joe Denly could also get his first action of the tour, having failed to make an ODI appearance in England's 3-1 series win after being called up as an injury replacement for Liam Dawson after the second game.

Denly, 32, impressed in T20 cricket for his county last season, crowned Vitality Blast Player of the Year at September's PCA Awards after scoring 409 runs, including a century and two fifties, and taking 20 wickets at 16.75 with his ever-improving leg-spin.

England could come up against ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis again on Saturday, with the 20-year-old in line for his international debut after being named in the hosts' 15-man squad.

Kamindu Mendis bowls left and right-arm spin

Kamindu played against England for a Sri Lanka Board XI in an ODI warm-up earlier this month, with the youngster bowling both right and left-arm spin depending whether the left-handed Eoin Morgan or right-handed Joe Root was on strike.

Kamindu must tell the umpire which arm he is bowling with before a ball is delivered and can switch as often as he likes in an over provided he lets the umpire know.

England (possible): J Roy, J Buttler (wk), A Hales, E Morgan (c), J Denly, B Stokes, M Ali, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, T Curran

Sri Lanka (possible): N Dickwella (wk), S Samarawickrama, D Chandimal, K Mendis, D Shanaka, K Mendis, T Perera (c), A Dananjaya, L Malinga, L Sandakan, D Chameera

Watch the one-off Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm on Saturday.

Date
27th Oct 2018
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
R. Premadasa Stadium

