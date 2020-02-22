Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

290-9
Result
Badge

W Indies

289-7

Sri Lanka win by 1 wicket

Sri Lanka vs W Indies

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in thrilling ODI in Colombo

Wanindu Hasaranga held his nerve to steer Sri Lanka to a thrilling victory

Wanindu Hasaranga was the hero as Sri Lanka secured a thrilling one-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI in Colombo.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Hasaranga hit an unbeaten 42 from 39 balls from the No 8 spot as the hosts recovered from 215-6 to top West Indies' 289-7 - in which Shai Hope scored his ninth ODI hundred - with five balls to spare.

West Indies ran out Lakshan Sandakan from the first delivery of the final over to leave the scores level and Sri Lanka nine wickets down.

But Hasaranga cracked Keemo Paul's next ball through midwicket for the winning runs - although the delivery was a no-ball anyway.

Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets for West Indies

Sri Lanka had slumped from 111-0 after Jason Holder broke Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando's first-wicket stand when he removed the former for 52, with Fernando soon out to Alzarri Joseph (3-42) for 50.

Hasaranga and Thisara Perera (32) shared a seventh-wicket stand of 38 but when that alliance was broken by Joseph, the began to seesaw.

Sri Lanka required 25 from the final four overs with two wickets in hand but Hasaranga belted Sheldon Cottrell for back-to-back fours in the 47th to ease the pressure on the home side.

The 22-year-old hit Cottrell to the fence again in the penultimate over to reduce the equation to one needed from six balls and despite Sunil Ambris running out Sandakan with a direct hit, Sri Lanka edged over the line.

Shai Hope scored his ninth ODI ton for West Indies

West Indies - who have gone over 14 years since last winning an ODI in Sri Lanka - were indebted to Hope's 115 and late runs from Paul (32no off 17) and Hayden Walsh Jr (20 off 8) for their total, with Paul and Walsh Jr plundering 46 from the final three overs.

West Indies will look to keep the series alive in Hambantota on Wednesday before the final ODI takes place in Kandy on Sunday, March 1.

Match Details

Date
22nd Feb 2020
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
Umpires
P Wilson, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.I.A. Fernando c Hope b Joseph 50
F.D.M. Karunaratne c Hope b Holder 52
M.D.K.J. Perera c Bravo b Paul 42
B.K.G. Mendis c Joseph b Walsh 20
A.D. Mathews c Hope b Joseph 5
D.M. de Silva c Paul b Walsh 18
N.L.T.C. Perera c sub b Joseph 32
P.W.H. De Silva Not out 42
I.U. Tillakaratna c Hope b Paul 0
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan run out (Ambris) 3
Extras 1nb, 14w, 11lb 26
Total 49.1 Overs 290 - 9
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 10 0 69 0
Holder 10 0 44 1
K.M.A. Paul 8.1 0 48 2
A.S. Joseph 10 0 42 3
Chase 6 0 38 0
H.R. Walsh 5 0 38 2
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK