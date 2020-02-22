Wanindu Hasaranga was the hero as Sri Lanka secured a thrilling one-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI in Colombo.

Hasaranga hit an unbeaten 42 from 39 balls from the No 8 spot as the hosts recovered from 215-6 to top West Indies' 289-7 - in which Shai Hope scored his ninth ODI hundred - with five balls to spare.

West Indies ran out Lakshan Sandakan from the first delivery of the final over to leave the scores level and Sri Lanka nine wickets down.

But Hasaranga cracked Keemo Paul's next ball through midwicket for the winning runs - although the delivery was a no-ball anyway.

Sri Lanka had slumped from 111-0 after Jason Holder broke Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando's first-wicket stand when he removed the former for 52, with Fernando soon out to Alzarri Joseph (3-42) for 50.

Hasaranga and Thisara Perera (32) shared a seventh-wicket stand of 38 but when that alliance was broken by Joseph, the began to seesaw.

Sri Lanka required 25 from the final four overs with two wickets in hand but Hasaranga belted Sheldon Cottrell for back-to-back fours in the 47th to ease the pressure on the home side.

The 22-year-old hit Cottrell to the fence again in the penultimate over to reduce the equation to one needed from six balls and despite Sunil Ambris running out Sandakan with a direct hit, Sri Lanka edged over the line.

West Indies - who have gone over 14 years since last winning an ODI in Sri Lanka - were indebted to Hope's 115 and late runs from Paul (32no off 17) and Hayden Walsh Jr (20 off 8) for their total, with Paul and Walsh Jr plundering 46 from the final three overs.

West Indies will look to keep the series alive in Hambantota on Wednesday before the final ODI takes place in Kandy on Sunday, March 1.