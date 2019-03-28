​​​​​​​England Women blazed over 200 for only the second time in a Twenty20 International as they beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs to seal a 3-0 series whitewash.

SCORECARD

Openers Danni Wyatt (51 off 33 balls) and Amy Jones (57 off 38 balls) set the tone with a 96-run stand in Colombo, striking 12 fours and three sixes combined.

There was no let-up for the hosts once both fell to Oshadi Ranasinghe as Nat Sciver blazed an unbeaten 49 off 24 balls and Tammy Beaumont weighed in with 42no off 25 balls.

The carnage took England Women to 204-2 off their 20 overs - their second-highest total in the shortest format of the game behind only the world record 250-3 rattled up against South Africa women last summer at Taunton, and the sixth-highest overall.

3:28 The best of England's innings as they break the Women's T20I record, smashing 250-3 against South Africa in 2018

The target was always beyond Sri Lanka, who lost the first two matches of the series by eight wickets.

Spinner Linsey Smith (1-33) immediately put the chase on the back foot by trapping Umesha Thimashini lbw with her first ball, in the second over of the innings, and only three batsmen reached double figures as Sri Lanka laboured to 108-6.

The standout contribution came from Hansima Karunaratne, who scored 44no off 53 balls to see the home side past three figures.

England Women's attack shared the wickets - Kate Cross claiming 2-20 off her full allocation as the tourists completed a sixth straight win over Sri Lanka Women, following their 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs, and a 10th straight victory in the wake of four previous wins over India Women.