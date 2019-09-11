Watch how Chris Gayle set the tone for a titanic tussle in the CPL as the Tallawahs and Patriots struck a total of 37 sixes!

Chris Gayle smashed his 22nd T20 century but ended up on the losing side as batting records tumbled in a Caribbean Premier League six-fest in Basseterre.

Gayle (116 off 62 balls) struck 10 maximums and Chadwick Walton (73 off 36) a further eight in a second-wicket stand of 162 - the best partnership recorded in the CPL - to propel Jamaica Tallawahs to 241-4, the highest total recorded in the competition's history.

But remarkably that record was surpassed straight away as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots plundered 242-6 off just 18.5 overs, as opener Devon Thomas (71 off 40) and Evin Lewis (53 off 18) blasted 85 off 5.3 overs.

Lewis, who struck six sixes, reached his fifty off just 17 balls - another tournament record - before Sussex's Laurie Evans hit four of his own in an explosive knock of 41 off 20 balls.

Between them the teams smashed 37 sixes - Jamaica 21 and St Kitts and Nevis 16.

That total is the joint-highest in T20 cricket, matching another match in which Gayle also struck 10 maximums - namely last year's Afghanistan Premier League clash between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan.

No bowler was spared punishment - Usama Mir's two overs of leg-spin for the Patriots costing 33, while Steven Jacobs conceded 0-30 off two overs for Tallawahs.

Seamer Oshane Thomas went at 13.25 an over but did manage to return figures of 4-53 off his full allocation, while Andre Russell bagged 2-54, albeit in a losing cause.

