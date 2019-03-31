Jonny Bairstow smashed a maiden IPL hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they inflicted an embarrassing 118-run defeat on the hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Bairstow, in just his third IPL game, blasted 12 boundaries and seven sixes on his way to 114 off just 56 balls. The England wicketkeeper-batsman shared in an IPL-record 185-run opening partnership with David Warner (100no) - who also struck a century - as Sunrisers posted a massive 231-2 from their 20 overs.

Bairstow was eventually dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal (1-44) in the 17th over, top-edging an attempted slog sweep, while Warner brought up his 54-ball ton with two balls to go.

It left RCB - winless after their opening two games of the tournament - with an IPL-record 232 to chase. Not only did they fall well short but, at 35-6 in the eighth over, they were in danger of suffering the heaviest ever defeat in T20 history - the 172 runs Sri Lanka beat Kenya by in 2007.

Bangalore's star-studded top order of captain Virat Kohli (3), AB de Villiers (1), England's Moeen Ali (2) and Shimron Hetmyer (9) all fell for single-figure scores, with Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi (4-11) doing the bulk of the damage in a stunning four-over spell.

RCB, who were also embarrassed with the bat in their opening defeat to the Chennai Super Kings when bowled out for 70, managed to at least pass the 100-mark this time out, thanks to Colin de Grandhomme's lower-order 37.

The New Zealand all-rounder was eventually run out - one of three in the RCB innings - in the 19th over, while Sandeep Sharma (3-19) wrapped up an emphatic win by taking the last wicket as Bangalore were bowled out for 113.

