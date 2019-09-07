Watch highlights as Sunil Narine fired Trinbago Knight Riders to a second-straight win over the Jamaica Tallawahs to start the CPL.

Sunil Narine starred with bat and ball as Trinbago Knight Riders continued their Caribbean Premier League title defence with a second-straight win, beating the Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs.

Narine cracked four fours and three sixes in a 22-ball 46, sharing in a 74-run stand for the second wicket with Tion Webster (66no off 49) as the Knight Riders posted 191-4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Narine took 2-23 from his four overs as the Tallawahs were restricted to 169-6, despite the best efforts of Andre Russell (44 off 24) and George Worker (46no off 33) late on.

Narine struck in his opening over, the third of the innings, bowling Glenn Phillips (6) through the gate, though Chris Gayle helped Jamaica off to a decent enough start at the other end.

The Tallawahs skipper smashed three sixes in his 28 balls from 20 balls before perishing in the sixth over to Ali Khan, caught at deep midwicket.

Chadwick Walton (28) briefly rebuilt before becoming Narine's second victim, and though Russell and Worker added 67 for the fifth wicket, they left themselves with too much to do - Russell perishing in the final over, with 33 needed from it.

Earlier, as well as Narine and Webster's fine efforts with the bat for the Knight Riders, captain Kieron Pollard blasted an unbeaten 33 from 21 deliveries.

