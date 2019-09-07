Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Trinbago

191-4
Result
Badge

Jamaica Tallawa

169-6

Trinbago Knight Riders win by 22 runs

Trinbago vs Jamaica Tallawa

CPL 2019: Sunil Narine stars as Trinbago Knight Riders beat Jamaica Tallawahs

Sunil Narine tonks 46 from 22 with the bat; takes 2-23 with the ball

4:43
Watch highlights as Sunil Narine fired Trinbago Knight Riders to a second-straight win over the Jamaica Tallawahs to start the CPL.

Sunil Narine starred with bat and ball as Trinbago Knight Riders continued their Caribbean Premier League title defence with a second-straight win, beating the Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs.

SCORECARD

Narine cracked four fours and three sixes in a 22-ball 46, sharing in a 74-run stand for the second wicket with Tion Webster (66no off 49) as the Knight Riders posted 191-4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Narine took 2-23 from his four overs as the Tallawahs were restricted to 169-6, despite the best efforts of Andre Russell (44 off 24) and George Worker (46no off 33) late on.

v

Live Caribbean Premier League

Guyana Amazon W vs St Kitts and Ne

September 8, 2019, 12:30am


Remote Record

Narine struck in his opening over, the third of the innings, bowling Glenn Phillips (6) through the gate, though Chris Gayle helped Jamaica off to a decent enough start at the other end.

The Tallawahs skipper smashed three sixes in his 28 balls from 20 balls before perishing in the sixth over to Ali Khan, caught at deep midwicket.

Chadwick Walton (28) briefly rebuilt before becoming Narine's second victim, and though Russell and Worker added 67 for the fifth wicket, they left themselves with too much to do - Russell perishing in the final over, with 33 needed from it.

Earlier, as well as Narine and Webster's fine efforts with the bat for the Knight Riders, captain Kieron Pollard blasted an unbeaten 33 from 21 deliveries.

Watch continued live coverage of this year's Caribbean Premier League as the Guyana Amazon Warriors take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots from 12.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports The Ashes.

Match Details

Date
7th Sep 2019
Toss
Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Queen's Park Oval
Umpires
L A Reifer, S George
TV Umpire
Z Bassarath
Match Referee
S J A Taufel
Reserve Umpire
D Ramdhanie

jamaica tallawa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle c sub b Khan 28
G.D. Phillips b Narine 6
C.A.K. Walton c Neesham b Narine 28
R. Powell c Pierre b Prasanna 1
G.H. Worker Not out 46
A.D. Russell c Scantlebury-Searles b Neesham 44
S.K. Springer b Neesham 2
S.A. Jacobs Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 9w, 1b, 2lb 13
Total 20.0 Overs 169 - 6
Full Batting Card

trinbago BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.A.A. Khan 4 0 45 1
M. Hasnain 4 0 33 0
Narine 4 0 23 2
K. Pierre 4 0 29 0
S. Prasanna 2 0 9 1
J.D.S. Neesham 2 0 27 2
Full Bowling Card

