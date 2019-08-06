Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

146-6
Result
Badge

India

150-3

India win by 7 wickets

W Indies vs India

India complete T20I series whitewash over West Indies

Deepak Chahar takes 3-4 before fifties from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli made 59 as India cruised to a seven-wicket win

Rishabh Pant blasted an unbeaten 65 as India completed a 3-0 Twenty20 series victory over the West Indies in Providence.

SCORECARD

Pant and skipper Virat Kohli put on 106 for the third wicket as the tourists, who had won the toss and elected to field, surpassed their target of 147 to reach 150-3 and seal a seven-wicket victory with five balls to spare.

Kohli contributed 59 runs from 45 balls, while Pant's knock came from three fewer deliveries and included four sixes - the last of which ended the game - and four fours.

India seamer Deepak Chahar had earlier ripped through the West Indies top order, dismissing openers Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis, as well as No 3 Shimron Hetmyer, as he took three wickets for just four runs to reduce them to 14-3.

Deepak Chahar took 3-4 from his three overs for India

Kieron Pollard's 58 from 45 balls and an unbeaten 32 from Rovman Powell helped the Windies recover to finish on 146-6 from their 20 overs, but that never looked like being enough.

Match Details

Date
6th Aug 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
L A Reifer, N Duguid
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
P A Gustard

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Pooran b Allen 20
S. Dhawan c Cottrell b Thomas 3
V. Kohli c Lewis b Thomas 59
R.R. Pant Not out 65
M. Pandey Not out 2
Extras 1w, 1
Total 19.1 Overs 150 - 3
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 4 0 26 0
O.R. Thomas 4 0 29 2
F.A. Allen 3 0 18 1
Narine 4 0 29 0
C.R. Brathwaite 2.1 0 25 0
K.M.A. Paul 2 0 23 0
Full Bowling Card

