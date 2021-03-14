Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

179-6  (39.3 ov)

Sri Lanka are 179 for 6 with 10.3 overs left

W Indies vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 179-6 (39.3 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st Innings179-6

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.D. Gunathilaka c Allen b Joseph 36 38 6 0 94.74
F.D.M. Karunaratne (c) b Mohammed 31 46 1 1 67.39
P. Nissanka lbw Hosein 24 25 3 0 96.00
L.D. Chandimal b Hosein 16 27 2 0 59.26
M.D. Shanaka b Hosein 22 27 1 0 81.48
K.N.A. Bandara Not out 22 45 1 0 48.89
N.L.T.C. Perera run out (Pooran) 3 4 0 0 75.00
P.W.H. De Silva Not out 20 25 2 0 80.00
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total 39.3 Overs, 6 wkts 179
To Bat: 
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan,
R.A.S. Lakmal,
A.M. Fernando

Fall of Wickets

  1. 68 Gunathilaka 13.4ov
  2. 70 Karunaratne 14.3ov
  3. 101 Nissanka 20.3ov
  4. 116 Chandimal 24.3ov
  5. 143 Shanaka 30.3ov
  6. 151 Perera 31.5ov
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Holder 4 0 26 0 6.50
A.S. Joseph 8 0 27 1 3.38
J.N. Mohammed 7 0 26 1 3.71
A. Phillip 6 0 43 0 7.17
A.J. Hosein 10 0 33 3 3.30
F.A. Allen 4 0 21 0 5.25

Match Details

Date
14th Mar 2021
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
J S Wilson, L A Reifer
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N Duguid

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 14, 2021 4:39pm

  •  

    39.3

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    39.2

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    39.1

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    38.6

    Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Hosein.

  •  

    38.5

    Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    38.4

    Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    38.3

    Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    38.2

    Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    38.1

    Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    37.6

    Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

  •  

    37.5

    Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    37.4

    Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs.

  •  

    37.3

    FOUR! Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Extraordinary stroke from Hasaranga.

  •  

    37.2

    FOUR! Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.1

    Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    36.6

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    36.5

    Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillip.

  •  

    36.4

    Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    36.3

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    36.2

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, to leg down the track working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    36.1

    Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Allen, fielded by Phillip.

  •  

    35.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, mis-fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    35.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    35.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    35.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Phillip, fielded by Mohammed.

  •  

    35.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bravo, mis-fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    35.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    34.6

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    34.5

    Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillip.

  •  

    34.4

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.

  •  

    34.3

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    34.2

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    34.1

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    33.6

    Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    33.5

    Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    33.4

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Phillip.

  •  

    33.3

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    33.2

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    33.1

    Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Pollard.

  •  

    32.6

    Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    32.5

    Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    32.4

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.

  •  

    32.3

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.

  •  

    32.2

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    32.1

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    31.6

    Fabian Allen to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.

  • 31.5

    OUT! Run Out. Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid off, direct hit by Pooran. Pooran rushes to the ball and makes a direct hit at the striker's end. Perera has to walk back to the dressing room.

  •  

    31.4

    Fabian Allen to Thisara Perera. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    31.3

    Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.

  •  

    31.2

    Fabian Allen to Thisara Perera. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.

  •  

    31.1

    Fabian Allen to Thisara Perera. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    30.6

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    30.5

    FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Mohammed.

  •  

    30.4

    Akeal Hosein to Thisara Perera. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to long on for 1 run.

  • 30.3

    OUT! Bowled. Akeal Hosein to Dasun Shanaka. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, missed. Hosein bagging up wickets at a regular interval.

  •  

    30.2

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Pollard.

  •  

    30.1

    Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

