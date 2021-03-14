Cricket Match
W Indies
Sri Lanka
179-6 (39.3 ov)
W Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|179-6 (39.3 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 179 for 6 with 10.3 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings179-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|c Allen b Joseph
|36
|38
|6
|0
|94.74
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|b Mohammed
|31
|46
|1
|1
|67.39
|P. Nissanka
|lbw Hosein
|24
|25
|3
|0
|96.00
|L.D. Chandimal
|b Hosein
|16
|27
|2
|0
|59.26
|M.D. Shanaka
|b Hosein
|22
|27
|1
|0
|81.48
|K.N.A. Bandara
|Not out
|22
|45
|1
|0
|48.89
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|run out (Pooran)
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|P.W.H. De Silva
|Not out
|20
|25
|2
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|39.3 Overs, 6 wkts
|179
Fall of Wickets
- 68 Gunathilaka 13.4ov
- 70 Karunaratne 14.3ov
- 101 Nissanka 20.3ov
- 116 Chandimal 24.3ov
- 143 Shanaka 30.3ov
- 151 Perera 31.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Holder
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|A.S. Joseph
|8
|0
|27
|1
|3.38
|J.N. Mohammed
|7
|0
|26
|1
|3.71
|A. Phillip
|6
|0
|43
|0
|7.17
|A.J. Hosein
|10
|0
|33
|3
|3.30
|F.A. Allen
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Mar 2021
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, L A Reifer
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Duguid
Live Commentary
-
39.3
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
39.2
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
39.1
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
38.6
Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Hosein.
-
38.5
Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
38.4
Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
38.3
Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
38.2
Jason Mohammed to Wanindu Hasaranga. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
38.1
Jason Mohammed to Ashen Bandara. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.
-
37.6
Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.
-
37.5
Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hosein.
-
37.4
Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs.
-
37.3
FOUR! Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Extraordinary stroke from Hasaranga.
-
37.2
FOUR! Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
37.1
Anderson Phillip to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
36.6
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
36.5
Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillip.
-
36.4
Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
36.3
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
36.2
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, to leg down the track working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
36.1
Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Allen, fielded by Phillip.
-
35.6
Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, mis-fielded by Lewis.
-
35.5
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
35.4
Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
35.3
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Phillip, fielded by Mohammed.
-
35.2
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bravo, mis-fielded by Bravo.
-
35.1
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
34.6
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
34.5
Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phillip.
-
34.4
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.
-
34.3
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
34.2
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
34.1
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
33.6
Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to backward point for 1 run.
-
33.5
Alzarri Joseph to Ashen Bandara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hosein.
-
33.4
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Phillip.
-
33.3
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
33.2
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
33.1
Alzarri Joseph to Wanindu Hasaranga. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Pollard.
-
32.6
Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
32.5
Akeal Hosein to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
32.4
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed.
-
32.3
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
32.2
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
32.1
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
31.6
Fabian Allen to Wanindu Hasaranga. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mohammed.
-
31.5
OUT! Run Out. Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid off, direct hit by Pooran. Pooran rushes to the ball and makes a direct hit at the striker's end. Perera has to walk back to the dressing room.
-
31.4
Fabian Allen to Thisara Perera. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
31.3
Fabian Allen to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
31.2
Fabian Allen to Thisara Perera. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hosein.
-
31.1
Fabian Allen to Thisara Perera. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
30.6
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
30.5
FOUR! Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Mohammed.
-
30.4
Akeal Hosein to Thisara Perera. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to long on for 1 run.
-
30.3
OUT! Bowled. Akeal Hosein to Dasun Shanaka. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, missed. Hosein bagging up wickets at a regular interval.
-
30.2
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Pollard.
-
30.1
Akeal Hosein to Ashen Bandara. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pollard.