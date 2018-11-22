Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

30-4
In Play
Badge

Australia

142-5  (20.0 ov)

West Indies Women need 113 runs to win from 13.0 overs

West Indies vs Australia

WWT20: Windies vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the first Women's World T20 semi-final in Antigua. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, N N Menon
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews s Healy b Molineux 5
D.J.S. Dottin b Perry 6
S.R. Taylor Not out 6
S.A. Campbelle c Molineux b Perry 7
N.Y. McLean c Lanning b Kimmince 0
K.A. Knight Not out 2
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 7.0 Overs 30 - 4
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 2 0 9 0
S. Molineux 2 0 13 1
Perry 2 1 2 2
D.M. Kimmince 0.1 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card