Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

107-7
Result
Badge

South Africa

76

West Indies Women win by 31 runs

West Indies vs South Africa

Stafanie Taylor stars as Windies beat South Africa in Women's World T20

Stafanie Taylor took career best figures of 4-12

Defending champions the West Indies beat South Africa by 31 runs to seal their second win of the Women's World T20.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The hosts reached 107-7 from their 20 overs, before their captain Stafanie Taylor starred as South Africa were bowled out for 76 in the 19th over.

A slow start saw the Windies struggling on 31-4 by the end of the eighth over, with South Africa captain Shabnim Ismail taking three wickets, including Taylor for a duck.

v

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

England vs South Africa

November 16, 2018, 7:30pm


Remote Record

But Kycia Knight and Natasha McLean helped pulled things back with 60 runs off 60 balls between them.

South Africa's innings saw them lose nine for 28 as Taylor claimed a career-best 4-12 from 3.4 overs.

Only Lizelle Lee (24) and Marizanne Kapp (26) managed double digits.

The win sent the Windies to the top of Group A, with England in second place.

Match Details

Date
15th - 18th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, S I S Saikat
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

south africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L. Lee c Cooper b Dottin 24
L. Wolvaardt c Henry b Selman 8
M. Kapp c Henry b Connell 26
D. van Niekerk run out (Dottin) 1
S. Luus c Connell b Taylor 2
M. du Preez c McLean b Taylor 7
C.L. Tryon b Taylor 6
S. Ismail c Matthews b Taylor 1
M. Daniels Not out 0
T.S. Sekhukhune run out (Selman) 0
Extras 1w, 1
Total All Out, 18.4 Overs 76
Full Batting Card

west indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Selman 4 0 19 1
S.S. Connell 4 0 9 1
C.A. Henry 3 0 9 0
Dottin 2 0 15 1
S.R. Taylor 3.4 0 12 4
Fletcher 2 0 12 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK